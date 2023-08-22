The new Saint Gertrude High School comes complete with a 113-foot bell tower and a large cross painted in 23-carat gold leaf.

On Wednesday, the all-girls Catholic School in Goochland County will open a new $40 million school building with panoramic views of the James River and the countryside below. The three-story structure includes an outdoor space for eating, a great hall for gathering and a chapel for praying.

It’s the second home for Saint Gertrude, which has shared a building with its brother school, Benedictine College Prep, since 2020.

“It’s stunning,” said Amy Roussy Pickral, Saint Gertrude’s head of school. “It really makes you feel gratitude as soon as you drive up.”

Saint Gertrude was founded in 1922 in Richmond’s Museum District, a block from Benedictine.

Its facility expanded over the years but lacked the amenities of a modern school building. The common room in which students ate, prayed, exercised and held events was referred to as the “gym-a-caffe-torium.”

Benedictine moved to the 50-acre abbey campus on River Road in 2013, and Saint Gertrude planned to join in 2021. When the pandemic hit, school leaders made the decision to leave a year early. The students left the old building without getting to say goodbye — though they later returned to offer the old building a final blessing.

The old Saint Gertrude building will become residences. The old Benedictine now houses Cristo Rey Richmond High School.

Now united, the schools adopted the name Benedictine Schools of Richmond.

For three years, the two schools shared a three-story building — with the boys mostly in the basement, the girls on the highest floor, and the two sharing the ground floor.

Annie Adamson, Saint Gertrude’s student body president, remembers the first day after the merger. A teacher stood at the intersection of two hallways, directing students, who had no idea where to go.

“It was crazy,” Adamson said.

The building was so crowded, students who stopped to open their locker would be pushed over by other students trying to navigate the hallway.

With all the students sharing one dining hall, some boys had to eat lunch before 11 a.m.

Project happened fast

Planning for the new building began in May 2020, contrary to conventional wisdom. Other companies were delaying their building projects, said Lori Garrett, president of Richmond-based Glavé & Holmes Architecture, the project’s architect. A second firm, Bartzen & Ball, served as associate architect.

By soldiering forward, the school bought construction materials before supply chains ground to a halt and before prices soared.

“We saved a fortune,” said Jesse Grapes, president of the two schools.

Construction went quickly. About a year after planning began, the final beam was lifted. Many projects need a year just for design, Garrett said.

The pandemic was an opportunity, Grapes said. The schools had just finished building a freestanding basketball gym, which needed support from donors. There was still energy from the alumni community, and private schools were more popular than ever, as they opened their doors while public schools stayed closed.

Grapes figured the community would never be more receptive to another big fundraising project than during the pandemic. He decided Saint Gertrude should “rip the Band-Aid off” and build right away.

But Saint Gertrude had only one-third of the money it needed. Taylor & Parrish Construction, the project’s general contractor, bought supplies the school had not paid for yet, relying on faith the school would come through. And it did.

Benedictine Schools have raised $90 million in the past six years, Grapes said, with about $65 million going toward the new gym and the new Saint Gertrude building. The rest has paid for scholarships and other causes. Benedictine and Saint Gertrude charge $23,900 for one year of tuition.

Saint Gertrude has about 230 students, and Benedictine has 300. The county limits the schools to 550 total students, but the new building can house up to 300.

Despite the speed of the project, it went off without a hitch. John Locher, principal owner of Taylor & Parrish, called it the smoothest project he has ever been a part of.

The finishing touches will take a few more months. The school’s third-floor fine arts center and chapel are still under construction and are due to open by the end of the year.

A chapel, great hall and lots of light

The new schools are built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style, just like the old building, resembling a monastery. It contains an outdoor covered walking path, an homage to monasteries in which monks would walk as they prayed aloud.

After getting feedback from students, the design team decided the building needed three important elements: a chapel, lots of natural light and a gathering space that isn’t a classroom.

The front door leads to a great hall, where students will gather each morning before class. There are big windows overlooking the river and outdoor space where students can eat

“The girls love being outside,” Pickral said. “It’s definitely a campus feel, which is a change.”

There’s a hillside that runs from the school down to the river, but it is overrun with grass and shrubs. The school plans to bring a herd of goats this fall to eat the vegetation and clear the space, Grapes said.

The not-yet-complete third floor will house an art studio for painting and drawing and another studio for sculpture and other three-dimensional works of art. The floor will feature a three-dimensional printer, sewing machines, laser cutters and a kiln for heating ceramics. It also has a dance studio.

With sprawling views of the river and rolling hills, the third floor is ideal for painting landscapes, designers said.

Outside the chapel, the school intends to place a statue of St. Katharine Drexel, who founded two schools for Black and Native American students in Powhatan County in 1899. Her father, Anthony Drexel, founded Drexel University in Philadelphia.

But one of Pickral’s favorite things is driving up each morning and seeing the building rise over the campus. And the amenities show the girls they are important, she said.

“It’s a teacher’s dream,” she added.

Benedictine Schools plan to keep building. Saint Gertrude expects to have an on-campus softball field by the spring. Benedictine also purchased land adjacent to campus, which will house new tennis courts and fields for football, soccer and lacrosse.

Eventually, Benedictine wants to build a new football stadium and a new academic building, but those plans are a decade down the road, Grapes said. On its master plan, Benedictine includes a space for a new monastery, but only four monks currently live at Benedictine, which isn’t enough to warrant a new facility, Grapes said.

On Wednesday, the first day of class, the seniors plan to arrive early. They will be there for sunrise, so they can take pictures and chronicle every moment.

