Sandston Elementary receives national honor for serving its homeless and economically disadvantaged population

When Kim Powell became the principal of Sandston Elementary, the school was only partially accredited because too many kids were falling behind in reading and math. She was determined to keep her finger on the pulse of what could be causing her students to struggle.

She’ll be the first to admit that she didn’t understand much about the circumstances of the students attending her school, where about six out of 10 students are economically disadvantaged.

After a lot of hard work, dedication and insight, the school has been fully accredited since 2017, and Powell has led Sandston Elementary to be one of two schools selected by the Virginia Department of Education as a Distinguished School under the National Association of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Sandston received the award for serving its homeless and economically disadvantaged population.

Powell's process: educating her teachers on poverty and putting vulnerable children first.

“This did not happen overnight,” she said.

Powell knew the school could do better and had to do better with testing scores.

“It takes somebody chipping away at it, and pulling together a great team of teachers to help you chip away and get that train going," she said.