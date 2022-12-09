School boards to adopt policies that notify parents of sexually explicit content

Local school boards across Virginia are preparing to pass policies that will require schools to notify parents of any sexually explicit material included in their students’ curriculum.

The law, which Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, sponsored and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed in April, requires school boards to pass policies by Jan 1.

“This bill is disturbing on many levels as far as we're concerned, because it is going to create a lot of manpower and hours to address it,” said Judy Deichman, the library media specialist at Richmond Public Schools.

Schools typically do not teach sexually explicit materials, Deichman said, asserting that the law could require the tagging of health books or classic art books featuring cherubs.

The policies must ensure schools notify parents of the content, permit parents to review the material and offer alternative material at the request of a parent.

The Richmond School Board passed its policy last Monday, and the Chesterfield School Board is set for a second review on Tuesday.

School boards in Henrico and Hanover counties are set to adopt the policies after the deadline. Although school boards are expected to follow the law, there is no enforcement clause in the legislation.

The Virginia Department of Education published “model policies” this summer that are meant to guide school board policies.

According to those policies, parents will be notified at least 30 days in advance if any instructional materials with sexually explicit content (as defined by the model policy) will be taught in their child’s classroom. At that time, parents will be able to review the materials.

On school websites, principals will maintain a current list of sexually explicit instructional materials by grade and subject.

The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ rights advocacy organization, urged the department “to explicitly state that instruction about LGBTQIA+ people is not inherently sexual.”

The state education department, which finalized its model policies in August, did not include that distinction.

The wording of state statutes defining “sexually explicit content” has led to different interpretations of the law.

State code defines "sexual conduct" as “actual or explicitly simulated acts of masturbation, homosexuality, sexual intercourse, or physical contact in an act of apparent sexual stimulation or gratification with a person's clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks or, if such be female, breast.”

Several school boards, including Richmond’s and Chesterfield’s, included clauses in their policies which clarify that the policy should not be construed as a directive to flag classroom materials as sexually explicit based solely on the sexual orientation of characters in the literature.

“The code sections specifically speak of the depiction of conduct,” said Charles Pyle, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education.

School boards in Henrico and Hanover, which have both proposed but not yet adopted policies, do not include similar clauses and only refer to the state code.

In signing the legislation in April the governor said in a statement that the bill, and another he signed promoting performance standards for schools, “both deliver on my Day One promises to give parents a greater say in their children’s education."

Youngkin ran an ad during his 2021 campaign that criticized his opponent - former Gov. Terry McAuliffe — for vetoing a similar bill.

Youngkin's ad featured Fairfax County parent Laura Murphy, who in 2016 objected to the teaching of the novel “Beloved” by Toni Morrison after her son, then a senior, had been assigned to read it.

