SCHOOL CLOSING & DELAYS: Hanover, Powhatan schools now closed Thursday
breaking

Several Richmond-area schools announced closings and delayed openings Thursday due to inclement weather. 

Amelia County: Two-hour delay

Buckingham County: Closed

Caroline County: Two-hour delay

Cumberland County: Virtual only

Hanover County: Closed

Goochland County: One-hour delay

Louisa County: One-hour delay

Nottoway County: Two-hour delay

Powhatan County: Closed

Spotsylvania County: Closed, asynchronous learning

Stafford County: Virtual learning

PHOTOS: Virginia gets a wintry mix

PHOTOS: Virginia and N.C. get a wintry mix

