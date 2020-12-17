SCHOOL CLOSING & DELAYS: Hanover, Powhatan schools now closed Thursday

Mitchell Hardbower reloads a spreader with rock salt and snow melt at the Speedway gas station and convenience store on North Main Street in Blacksburg on Wednesday. Hardbower Tree Service of Boones Mill has six employees fulfilling a seasonal contract for winter weather remediation services for the region’s Speedways.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Coated in ice, bamboo stalks are weighed down over Rio Road on Wednesday. A storm forecasted to bring snow and sleet to the area produced freezing rain, rain and sleet, leaving a layer of ice and slippery road conditions.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Ice glazes over cars parked on Monticello Avenue on Wednesday. A storm forecasted to bring snow and sleet to the area produced freezing rain, rain and sleet, leaving a layer of ice and slippery road conditions.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS A plow drives down Monticello Avenue during sleet and rain on Wednesday. A storm forecasted to bring snow and sleet to the area is leaving a layer of ice and slippery road conditions.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Coated in ice, tree branches are weighed down over Rio Road on Wednesday. A storm forecasted to bring snow and sleet to the area produced freezing rain, rain and sleet, leaving a layer of ice and slippery road conditions.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS A sheet of ice glazes over the windshield of a car. A storm forecasted to bring snow and sleet to the area produced freezing rain, rain and sleet, leaving a layer of ice and slippery road conditions.
Ice clings to the needles of a pine tree on Oak Grove Church Road as the area experienced a light case of freezing rain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 121720-wsj-nws-weather
Snow falls through icy tree branches Wednesday night in southern Roanoke County. A storm system that brought substantial ice and a little snow to the region is moving on with dry days ahead.
By Kevin Myatt | The Roanoke Times
Holiday decor is seen in the large display windows of the Cameleer gift shop while snow falls on East Davis Street in Culpeper Wednesday.
A car navigated the snowy streets of Culpeper on Wednesday. Drivers are urged to use caution Thursday.
Culpeper residents Lauren Chapman (left) and Austin Rooper walk in the snow on Davis Street Wednesday with Nectar, a Shiba inu puppy experiencing her first snowfall.
Snow falls Wednesday on the Culpeper Courthouse on Davis Street.
The decorated tree next to Culpeper's Train Depot looks especially festive Wednesday as its boughs are flocked with snow.
Nectar, a Shiba inu puppy, experiences snow for the first time Wednesday on a walk downtown with her people, Culpeper residents Lauren Chapman and Austin Rooper.
Culpeper's Davis Street is coated in white Wednesday during the first snowfall of the season.
Snow coats every surface Wednesday on East Davis Street in Culpeper.
A snowplow passes Frost Cafe at the intersection of Main and Davis streets in Culpeper Wednesday while snow falls for the first time this season.
Grass Rootes restaurant looks inviting Wednesday while snow falls in Culpeper on East Davis Street.
LOVE is a bit chilly Wednesday next to the Culpeper Train Depot while snow falls for the first time this season.
Fluffy flakes fall Wednesday on Main Street in Culpeper's first snowfall of the season.
Pepperberries' owner Sharon Clark clears the sidewalk in front of her store Wednesday during the first snow accumulation this season in Culpeper.
A snow plow makes its way along West Street in Culpeper as snow falls for the first time this season.
Snow fell Wednesday on Davis Street in Culpeper while Santa, his sleigh and other festive decorations in front of Pinto Thai restaurant took on an extra holiday glow.
A wreath hangs in the window of a Culpeper business downtown on Wednesday while snow falls for the first time this season.
Ice clings to the crepe myrtles along Stratford Road near Thruway Shopping Center.
Ice clings to the oak leaves still left on a tree in Kernersville as the area experienced a light case of freezing rain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Ice clings to the crepe myrtles along Stratford Road near Thruway Shopping Center as the area experienced a light case of freezing rain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Ice clings to leaves of a Magnolia tree in Kernersville as the area experienced a light case of freezing rain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
This crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 40 near Exit 201 for Union Cross Road.
