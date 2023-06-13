School divisions in the Richmond area will continue to offer beefed-up summer school programming this year, using federal COVID-19 relief funds in an effort to catch up students who suffered academically during the pandemic.

Across the nation, summer school offerings grew in 2021 and 2022 as school divisions grappled with ways to mitigate the learning loss students experienced as a result of school closures.

In Henrico County, before the pandemic, summer school was largely for students who needed remediation. But in 2021, the offerings became open to all students for free, including enrichment programs for students who were doing well academically, but wanted more instruction.

Research suggests that more time in school — including summer school, or extended school years — generally helps students do better academically.

Last summer, more than 7,000 Henrico students participated in the division’s summer academy. This year, about 5,000 were signed up and the division anticipates more as the deadline nears.

For the elementary school students, Henrico’s summer academy is focused on English, language arts and math this year.

“Reading and math have huge impacts on whether kids can (master) content," said Candace Wilkerson, director of elementary education. "If you don't have the basic skills of reading and math, you're going to struggle with science and history.”

Wilkerson added: “When you think about instructional gaps, especially at the elementary level, students (need) those basic skills, the phonemic awareness, the vocabulary skills – all of those building blocks that aren't easy for some students to receive virtually.”

The summer academy for elementary students has a camp-like feel, Wilkerson said, filled with social activities that help children develop their social skills, too.

The division will pay teachers who sign up to teach summer academy this year $43.18 per hour, an increase over past years’ pay.

Overall, Henrico school division officials anticipate spending about $3 million on this year’s summer academy.

Most of the funding will come from its share of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, the K-12 education portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) ACT that the U.S. Congress passed in March 2020. The ESSER funds were reserved to address the impact of COVID-19 on schools across the nation.

Funds from the second and third rounds of ESSER must be spent by September 2023 and September 2024, respectively.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin in October “challenged” school divisions to spend the nearly $2 billion they had received, saying the funds sat in the bank accounts of local schools.

In Hanover County, the school division will offer summer programming to all students. The programming is largely for students who have been identified as needing additional support, but some offerings – most notably at the high school level – are for enrichment.

Last year, the division utilized its federal COVID-19 relief funding for summer school. This year, the division allocated $457,608 for its summer school offerings, which will come from the division’s general fund. Hanover’s summer school teachers are paid $38.59 per hour.

In the Richmond Public Schools division, summer school offerings are for students who are identified as benefiting from remediation during the summer to promote growth and prevent summer learning loss. High school summer school is for recovery of credits toward graduation.

About 3,000 students enrolled last year, and RPS anticipates a similar number participating this summer.

The division allotted $2.5 million of its federal COVID-19 funding for its summer school offerings. RPS teachers will earn $40 an hour to teach summer school.

Earlier this year, the Richmond City School Board approved a pilot program for two schools to add 20 days to their academic calendars next school year. It will be funded by the federal COVID-19 stimulus package.

Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesman Shawn Smith did not respond to questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about summer programming.

