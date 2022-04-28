Second ex-VCU fraternity brother pleads guilty in hazing death of Adam Oakes

A second former fraternity member at Virginia Commonwealth University has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hazing in the 2021 death of a pledge, Adam Oakes.

Christian Rohrbach, 23, who was described in a sentencing hearing as the pledge master of the Delta Chi fraternity, accepted a plea agreement Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court. He will serve no jail time, 12 months' probation and 100 hours of community service.

As part of his sentence, Rohrbach also agreed to speak at five hazing prevention conferences and meet with the Oakes family for a conversation, known as restorative justice.

Oakes was a 19-year-old VCU freshman when he died at a Delta Chi "big-little" ceremony in February of last year. Authorities determined he died of alcohol poisoning - his blood-alcohol content was .40, five times the legal driving limit.

In court Thursday, Rohrbach called Oakes' death "a collective failure I was a part of."

Months after Oakes' death, authorities indicted 11 former members of the Delta Chi fraternity. All were charged with misdemeanor hazing, and some with serving alcohol to a minor. A defense attorney said they were all suspended from school.

Oakes' big brother in the fraternity, Andrew White, pleaded guilty to both charges late last year and received the same punishment as Rohrbach. The other nine have not resolved their cases.

As a misdemeanor, hazing is punishable by up to one year in prison in Virginia. Eric Oakes, Adam's father, said last month he was more concerned with preventing hazing than imprisoning the brothers of Delta Chi.

“We’re just trying to save lives,” Eric Oakes said.

Rohrbach read a statement in court Thursday, fighting off tears. He said he'll never understand the pain the Oakes family has endured and that he lives with regret for what happened to Adam Oakes. He wishes he had stayed at the party longer - it's unclear what time he left - and he wishes the night never took place.

Rohrbach said he wants to be a part of the solution to stopping hazing, and he hopes to honor Adam Oakes by doing so. Rohrbach and his attorney, Arthur Pickett, declined to comment following the hearing.

"We have hope Christian will be instrumental in creating the change we want to see through our work in the foundation," said Courtney White, cousin of Adam Oakes.

Oakes' family created the Love Like Adam Foundation to prevent future instances of hazing. Oakes' family helped craft "Adam's Law," which requires college student groups to conduct in-person hazing prevention training. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill, which will become law July 1. When college students participate in the training, they might see Rohrbach and White sharing their stories.

The Oakes family also pushed to make hazing a felony. The House of Delegates and Senate passed contrasting versions of the bill, but the Senate's version keeps hazing a misdemeanor.

Some senators are opposed to toughening the punishment, so the bill might be tabled until next year, Courtney White said. It's better to pause the bill for now than pass one that is ineffective and rewritten from its current intent, she added.

"Let's get it right," Eric Oakes said.

The night of Oakes' death, the brothers of Delta Chi were drinking to excess. One threw up in the nearby yard, drawing a 911 call from a neighbor, and another passed out in the basement bathroom, Courtney White said in a victim impact statement read in court.

As pledge master, Rohrbach and Delta Chi president Jason Mulgrew planned the event, said Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Hollomon.

Oakes was one of three "underground" pledges initiated that night, Hollomon said. Oakes didn't meet the national standards to join Delta Chi officially, so the brothers brought him in unofficially. It's unclear if he knew he was an underground pledge.

Oakes was given a handle of Jack Daniels, which contains about 40 shots. There were conflicting reports as to how intoxicated he was. Evidence suggests he vomited and passed out, where he was placed on the floor.

Eric Oakes and Linda Oakes, Adam's mother, also made victims impact statements that were read in court. Both said they were overwhelmed with grief. Eric sleeps only three or four hours at a time, and he cries several times a day. When colleagues speak of events with their children, he struggles to keep his composure.

"My grief is relentless," he said, "It comes over me in tortuous ways."

Added Linda: "Our home is so quiet."