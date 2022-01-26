Senate unanimously passes anti-hazing bill for Virginia colleges following VCU student's death

White and Eric Oakes hope Wednesday was the first of several milestones. Boysko has filed a separate bill that would make hazing a felony if it results in bodily injury or death. That bill hasn't received a hearing yet. Currently, hazing is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison.

"I'm optimistic, though," Boysko said. "This is a really serious problem."

There are also two bills in the House of Delegates identical to the Senate bills.

Several colleges have expressed their support for Adam's Law, and no senator has voted against it – though some have abstained or declined to vote.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who voted for the bill, hesitated in a subcommittee hearing, saying young adults should be given the opportunity to make decisions for themselves.

College students need help making the right decisions, White said, which is why advisors are there in the first place.

"Is some kid's mistake worth my cousin's life?" she asked.