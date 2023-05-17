For Khalil Watson, it was not a walk across a stage to receive his diploma. It was a march toward reclaiming his life.

Wearing a high-tech robotic exoskeleton called EksoNR, Watson, 25, who was paralyzed from the neck down seven years ago after he was shot, slowly made it across the stage at the Siegel Center, one careful step at a time, to a standing ovation Monday night to accept his diploma from Reynolds Community College.

"It's an indescribable moment," Watson said. "It feels great to be rewarded and acknowledged for all my hard work. I'd be lying if I said it was easy getting getting to this point; it definitely took a lot of hard work and dedication."

Emotions and enthusiasm ran high inside the arena as the audience, appreciating the drama and gravity of the moment, rose to their feet to applaud and cheer as Watson gingerly made his way toward the dignitaries on the stage to receive his diploma.

His parents, Bryant and Angela Watson, were wowed by the crowd's reaction. "It was tear-jerking, I was crying," Angela Watson said. "He's always been very ambitious; he's going to keep going and give it his all. That's him, that's Khalil."

For Khalil Watson, it was both one small and one giant step.

In May 2016, weeks before his graduation from Highland Springs High School, Watson was shot while being robbed, resulting in a severe spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down. The alleged assailant was found dead a week later in an unrelated incident.

Watson had to watch from a hospital bed as his high school classmates graduated. After processing his situation, he was determined to work through his rehabilitation and stay positive.

“I’ve always been that person that doesn’t let anything stop me,” he said. “Yeah, things have changed, but I feel like there’s more to life. I feel like things can always be worse than what they are, which is why I am able to keep going forward.”

Watson worked with therapists at the Sheltering Arms Institute, a rehabilitation center that collaborates with VCU Health. Early on as he began his physical rehabilitation, his blood pressure had to be brought under control just so he could undertake any type of exercise. Eventually, he began to make literal strides.

“He's never someone that you can put a cap on where he's going to go next,” said Christina Smith, one of Watson's neurologic physical therapists at Sheltering Arms. “He's always pushing forward, always trying to be the next best version of himself and just never gives up.”

Watson, who played several sports growing up, found a new opportunity to take part in athletics through Sportable, a Richmond sports club that offers people with disabilities access to competitive and recreational sports. He has participated in wheelchair tennis and rugby with the help of the program.

“It’s been fun,” Watson said. “Just knowing that I still have the opportunity to play is amazing.”

Desiring to fulfill his lifelong dream of attending college, Watson enrolled at Reynolds in 2019, taking classes in person prior to COVID-19.

Because his family did not have a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, Watson — in his wheelchair — took public transportation to campus. Even when he occasionally missed the bus, Watson made it from his East End home to downtown. “I was left with two options: go back home and miss class, or get to school the best way I could, so I did just that,” he said.

Watson remained on track throughout the pandemic, finishing his associate’s degree in pre-social work at Reynolds. He plans to transfer to Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping others,” Watson said. “Going through the things that I’ve experienced has enabled me to easily connect with and understand individuals who have similar or worse situations than mine. That’s why I want to be a social worker.”

Toward the end of his coursework, Watson had one simple wish: He wanted to walk onstage for commencement.

Watson asked Sheltering Arms if he could use the EksoNR, which he first tried in 2021. Smith and fellow neurological physical therapist Kierstan Gastrock helped Watson operate the exoskeleton so that he could finally walk at his graduation.

"I had goosebumps, just straight goosebumps," Gastrock said about Watson's big moment. "We've seen his hard work throughout Sheltering Arms over the years, and he's one of those patients that you give something to do, and he masters it."

Those in Watson's corner who witnessed his long journey are placing zero limitations on what he will accomplish in the future.

"He's always been a champion and there's no stopping him," his father, said. "We're going to keep on rolling."

As he continues with his education, Watson still has time to reflect on his recent graduation, an event he said meant everything to him.

“I did this for God, myself, my friends and my family,” Watson said. “Looking back from then to now, I can finally see all my hard work has paid off.”

