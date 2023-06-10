The mental health of students was already a primary concern at Virginia Commonwealth University. Battered by the pandemic, teenagers and young adults have been seeking counseling at VCU and other colleges in increasingly higher numbers.

Then the university suffered a series of tragedies this semester, all within four blocks. Two student pedestrians were killed in separate automobile wrecks. And on Tuesday, a Huguenot High School student, Shawn Jackson, 18, was shot and killed minutes after he received his diploma. His stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, was killed, too. Their deaths occurred near the heart of campus, close enough for students and faculty to see and hear the commotion.

Aya Youssef, a recent VCU graduate who now works for the school as a research technician, was walking to her car Tuesday evening when she heard the screams. She turn to see people running away from the theater. It was the latest in a string of sad moments along West Main Street – all within five months.

"You can feel it on campus," Youssef said. "Morale is pretty low."

Increase in counseling services for students

During the pandemic, college students often felt lonely, depressed or anxious. In 2021, three out of every four Virginia college students surveyed said their mental health had been challenged.

VCU responded by increasing its counseling services. The university, along with others in the state, contracted last year with a telehealth provider called TimelyCare, in which students can engage with therapists on video calls and receive emergency service. Each student gets up to 12 sessions a year.

The university's counseling center has grown to about 20 employees. Generally, the staff tries to provide immediate and short-term counseling for the university's 28,000 students.

When students needs long-term therapy, VCU staffers work to connect them with off-campus counselors. In some cases, the university will provide long-term care for students who can't afford or can't access private mental health care. There's far too much demand to provide all the mental health services students seek, said Jihad Aziz, VCU's director of counseling.

The university also trained more students to provide peer health education. Sometimes students don't need professional counseling, but they can benefit from the advice of an older student.

Some students want to hear from other students "and not old people like myself," Aziz said.

When the pandemic began, high schools and colleges allowed students more time to complete tasks and more absences from class. Schools have raised expectations back to normal, but many students have had trouble meeting them, said a VCU professor who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the professor isn't authorized to speak for the university.

"Almost any faculty member would say, since the pandemic, it's just been different," the professor said. "There are a lot more mental health issues. (Students) have a much harder time. The transition back to post-pandemic has not been easy."

'Everyone's so used to tragedy happening'

The spring semester has been a particularly sad one for VCU. In January, a 22-year-old VCU senior named Mahrokh Somia Khan was struck and killed by a car while crossing West Main Street outside Altria Theater. Her death occurred in almost the same location as Tuesday's shooting.

Then in May, 26-year-old Shawn Soares died when a two-car wreck spilled onto the sidewalk, striking him. The wreck occurred in the 300 block of West Main Street, two blocks east of Monroe Park.

Students also feel the death of Adam Oakes, a VCU freshman who died in a February 2021 hazing incident.

When a death occurs, students are often emotionally impacted for a day and then move on – because they have to, said Isabel Brooks, a VCU sophomore studying nursing.

"Everyone's so used to tragedy happening," Brooks said. "It's just a society thing, I guess."

Brooks added that she'd like to see more legislation to limit gun violence and said the age at which a Virginia teenager can receive a driver's license should be raised. At night, she hear cars racing down campus streets.

Students generally want to see a response from authorities when tragedy strikes, Youssef said. Following Khan's death, VCU police started a traffic safety campaign, writing more tickets and dressing as referees to encourage students to cross the street in a safe manner.

When Soares died, the city took action, installing speed bumps in and around campus. One speed bump has slowed cars by 15 mph, VCU police said. Youssef said she's thankful for the speed bumps, calling the driving in Richmond "reckless." She added that students need to be more careful crossing the road and not acting so invincible.

Most VCU students already had gone home for the summer when Tuesday's shooting occurred at the end of Huguenot High School's graduation. Some remain on campus for the summer term, and they were affected, Youssef said.

"A lot of people felt tense because it happened on campus," she added.

'I always feel very safe on campus'

'Shooter! Run!' Huguenot teachers locked selves in bathroom Graduation had ended, and the nearly 300 students exited the theater onto the street. Then Fabiola Chesnut heard about 10 gunshots in rapid succession.

VCU prepares for emergency events by conducting active shooter training for professors and staff. A recent training occurred last month.

"I always feel very safe on campus," the professor added.

When a student death or tragedy occurs, the VCU counseling staff puts boots on the ground, reaching out to departments within the university, dormitories and clubs. Following Tuesday's shooting, the counselors went to the office of international students, one of the few groups to stay on campus during the summer.

The counseling staff schedules group sessions and invites everyone to attend. When a student dies, the counseling staff makes connections with the social, academic and activity circles in which the student participated.

"Our response is: How do we help them understand what they're experiencing is normal?" Aziz said.

Aaron Hart, VCU's vice president for student affairs, tries to make sure the university is proactive with its offerings so students know where to turn when they need help. The university's RamStrong webpage contains information on how to access student health and TimelyCare, how to communicate with the Dean of Students office and VCU police and how to access the university's Recreation and Well-being department, RecWell.

The webpage also contains information for employees to help students and themselves. A program called Kognito helps faculty and staff learn the signs of student distress and techniques for intervening.

VCU students are very involved in their community, Hart said, and experience all the positive and negative emotion that comes with it. Many of them have jobs on and off campus, and because of VCU's urban location, students are part of the city's fabric, not nestled in their own enclave.

"They're not visitors," Hart said. "They truly live here, in every sense of the word."

Photos: Richmond reacts to mass shooting after graduation ceremony