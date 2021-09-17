'She truly cared for every child she drove,' parents remember longtime Chesterfield bus driver Dawn Marie Harris

Smith did say the school division remains in direct contact with Harris’ family and that transportation employees have support services available to them.

Katrina Walker’s son Brayden, a fifth grader at Curtis Elementary School, rode on Harris’ bus this year. The school system did not tell Walker of Harris’ death, Walker said.

“She was so protective of her kids,” Walker said. “I felt comfortable knowing she was taking my son to and from school every day.”

Last year, when Walker was in the hospital and unable to pick Brayden up from the bus, her aunt went instead. Harris, not recognizing Walker’s aunt, did not let Brayden off her bus until another adult confirmed his family member. A few days later, Harris checked in on Walker, who was unable to walk to the bus stop.

Walker dreads having to tell her son about Harris’ passing. In her absence, Brayden had said more than once that he missed Harris.

“We were waiting for her to return, [we] had no idea she has passed, Walker said. “I’m so angry at Chesterfield for not letting us know of her passing and honoring her.”