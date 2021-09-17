'She truly cared for every child she drove,' parents remember longtime Chesterfield bus driver Dawn Marie Harris

When Garrett Adams picked a hole in the back of his bus seat during elementary school, the driver didn't punish him. She instead asked his mom if she could buy him books from the school book fair, because she could tell he was bored.
The driver, Dawn Marie Harris, would routinely check in with Garrett to see how he was doing. After he went on to middle school, she'd hug Garrett when they ran into one another in the grocery store.
Harris died Sept. 5 of complications from COVID-19. She was 54.
“She was the type of bus driver we all wish we had. She touched so many lives,” Angie Adams, Garrett's mother, said. "She will be missed dearly.”
Formerly a Chesterfield police officer, Harris drove a yellow school bus for Chesterfield for 19 years, according to her obituary. Chesterfield school officials did not acknowledge Harris’ death for nine days, after being publicly shamed during a Sept. 14 School Board meeting. When officials did acknowledge her death, there was no mention of the virus, a decision a system spokesperson attributed to legal and confidentiality concerns.
Neighboring Richmond Public Schools has twice issued information about the COVID-19-related death of an employee, after securing family permission, officials said. It was not clear whether Chesterfield sought similar permission.
“I'm disappointed in the lack of acknowledgment of her death. It speaks volumes of either your ignorance or detachment from the communities we serve, or the hectic lifestyles we're living today. Either way, it should have been acknowledged publicly by our officials,” Chesterfield parent Dominique Chatters said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Superintendent Merv Daugherty spoke following the public comment period Tuesday but at the time only thanked those who gave statements. Later in the meeting he took responsibility for not honoring Harris.
“I am saddened that we did not recognize Mrs. Harris. I will take full responsibility for that. She was a dedicated worker and so I want to formally apologize to my colleagues, to the residents but also to the family,” Daugherty said Tuesday, adding he would send her family a personal letter this week.
Daugherty has directed senior staff to work with the school board and the board clerk that where appropriate have a moment to recognize employees who have passed away, a schools spokesperson said.
System officials did not say whether Harris contracted the virus at work, or if CCPS has seen other COVID-19-related deaths.
Matthew Stanley, director of advocacy and outreach at RPS, detailed several reasons for seeking to release the information, which did not include identifying details:
"We believe in being transparent about the loss of life in our community to help avoid rumors and ensure that our community is aware of the resources available to support them in any grief they may be experiencing."
The losses come as uncertainty persists for students, staff and families navigating the third straight year of pandemic disruption. The number of quarantined public school students in Chesterfield alone reached the mid-2000s this week, according to the system's data dashboard.
As of Friday afternoon, the district had 770 COVID-19 cases among staff and students since the start of school on Aug. 23.
Smith did not answer questions regarding Harris’ last day and if parents whose children rode her bus were notified of her her death. Questions if children needed to be quarantined for possible virus exposure and who is now driving Harris’ undisclosed routes also went unanswered.
“Please be sure to quote directly from the Board meeting, especially with regard to the comments from our Superintendent," Smith said.
Smith did say the school division remains in direct contact with Harris’ family and that transportation employees have support services available to them.
Katrina Walker’s son Brayden, a fifth grader at Curtis Elementary School, rode on Harris’ bus this year. The school system did not tell Walker of Harris’ death, Walker said.
“She was so protective of her kids,” Walker said. “I felt comfortable knowing she was taking my son to and from school every day.”
Last year, when Walker was in the hospital and unable to pick Brayden up from the bus, her aunt went instead. Harris, not recognizing Walker’s aunt, did not let Brayden off her bus until another adult confirmed his family member. A few days later, Harris checked in on Walker, who was unable to walk to the bus stop.
Walker dreads having to tell her son about Harris’ passing. In her absence, Brayden had said more than once that he missed Harris.
“We were waiting for her to return, [we] had no idea she has passed, Walker said. “I’m so angry at Chesterfield for not letting us know of her passing and honoring her.”
Tiffany Smith’s son and stepson both previously had Harris as their bus driver. Her stepson attended Elizabeth Davis at the time, while her son, then a first grader at Enon Elementary, was riding a bus for the first time.
“I remember being scared to death to let my baby ride a bus, [but] she made that first-year experience to where it was less stressful and put my stresses at ease,” Smith said.
Now in the fifth grade, Smith’s son Jordan Yapuncich, remembers Harris always making him feel special.
"She always had a smile on her face and asked me how my day was. She always made me feel special,” Jordan said.
“She truly cared for every child she drove,” Smith added.
She is survived by her husband, James Randolph Harris, two sisters, two daughters, two grandsons, a stepdaughter, a son-in-law, a brother-in-law, according to her obituary.