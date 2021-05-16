Six people vying for two Hanover School Board seats. First up: South Anna candidates.

Evko: I feel very positive about the decisions the board made for 20-21. The decisions were not easy. We were the only ones to offer face-to-face learning five days a week and to give parents a choice. This was a difficult decision. However, if you look at the large number of students that depend on the school system for many areas of support, we needed to make sure these students were taken care of during the crisis. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our teachers and administrators who worked tirelessly. COVID will continue to impact learning during the next year. There will be more decisions. We will also be looking at the strategic plan and capital improvements.

May: During an unprecedented crisis, HCPS exhibited leadership by offering families face-to-face instruction as well as online learning. The school system was able to meet individual needs of students and parents while keeping them safe. I have been impressed with the resourceful approach our school system’s leadership implemented to make that happen.

Miles: Hanover was able to provide options that met the needs of Hanover families. For those who had no choice but to return their students to school, that was available. We must realize that some had no other option. For those of us who were fortunate enough to be able to keep our children at home, we were given that option as well.