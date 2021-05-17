Six people vying for two Hanover School Board seats. This time: Cold Harbor District

Civils: There needs to be diversity within the school board [and] as a full-time working mother, I feel that I can related to those in the Cold Harbor community. My goal is to ensure transparency and serve as a fiduciary for the county's taxpayers as it relates to driving greater value in our educational system. I want to be an advocate for the students of Hanover County, as well as the community. All voices should feel that they have a platform for their voice to be heard. Being honest and upfront will only help the community trust their school board.

My experience and knowledge in school finance is vital for any division. Creating a budget is no easy task, but I understand what it takes - having conversations with the superintendent and their counterparts [and] communication with the board of supervisors. There are millions of dollars that help create the budget from state funding, grants, and the local share, which comes from the Board of Supervisors. Finding ways to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars [means] asking questions about high dollar expenditures and the need for those expenditures [and] understanding enrollment counts...as this is what drives state revenues to the school system.

The Cold Harbor district is a community that I proudly live in and [I] want to make sure that the community knows what's going on in the schools and...help them understand it all.