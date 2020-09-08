Social media reaction to Chesterfield schools connectivity problems on first day of classes

We’re aware of an issue limiting capacity on our network at this moment. This is preventing some students from successfully logging onto their morning class. We’re working to address the issue with our server provider and hope to have a resolution shortly. We’ll keep you updated.— Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) September 8, 2020
some students? I'd say high school and elementary students as well as faculty is more than some students. This is a massive failure that could have been avoided with proper planning. It isn't like you had a short time-frame to plan this out.— Ryan Jarrard (@___rdj) September 8, 2020
Right!? It’s more than just a couple. I have two kids and neither of them can get in. Plus all of my son’s friends. I’m not sure why I expected this to work given that they can’t even run buses on time during a normal school year.— Convicted Russian Mobster T Grimm (@TotesGrim) September 8, 2020
Your team had MONTHS to plan for this. Demand is fixed by the number of students and teachers. It's not a web sale where you get surprised by the number of shoppers.— Dan #WearAMask (@DWolfRVA) September 8, 2020
It's a math problem, and you failed to prepare for it.
September 8, 2020
The definition of bandwith is: a range of frequencies within a given band, in particular that used for transmitting a signal. You didn't test your bandwith before school started? Come on.... that's Information Systems 101. Who dropped the ball in your IT department? Jesus...— Marcus Rice (@MarcusRiceTeam) September 8, 2020
We apologize again for the network issue that is occurring this morning. We understand the frustration & angst this is causing. More students have been able to log into our system in the last 10-15 minutes. Please continue to have your student attempt to log in every 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/nT4GHkEbi3— Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) September 8, 2020
