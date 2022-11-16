 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Social media threats against Huguenot High prompt increased police presence

Exterior of Huguenot High School in Richmond, Va. on August 30, 2022.

 EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

An increased number of police will be present at Huguenot High School in Richmond on Thursday in response to violent threats circulating on Instagram against individuals at the school.

Anonymous posts with derogatory claims about individual students led to fights at school, and now violent threats against groups of people at the school, according to a top school district official.

The Richmond Public Schools district is working with the Richmond Police Department to investigate the threats and has notified Homeland Security, according to the school district official.

Huguenot High School Principal Robert Gilstrap sent a message to families regarding the situation.

“We have been investigating these posts as safety for students and staff is our highest priority,” Gilstrap wrote.

“We will have an increase in RPD presence tomorrow. My ask is for you to monitor your child’s social media interactions and encourage responsible posting. Thank you for your partnership in helping young people become great adults.”

