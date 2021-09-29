Some Richmond-area school COVID-19 dashboards updated to show wider impact, but what you see depends on the district

On Sept. 22, when the dashboard added the new information, there were 454 remote learners, or 2.7% of the division's roughly 16,500 in-person students. As of Friday, Sept. 24, that number had increased to 737 students, or 4.5% of all in-person students.

"We believe including this information...helps to provide much needed context and tell a more complete story of what is currently happening in our school buildings as it relates to COVID-19," said Hanover Schools Spokesman Chris Whitley by email. The dashboard provides "additional transparency and an ongoing snapshot in time of how COVID-19 is affecting our schools [and]...as a school division, we wish to do everything reasonably possible to keep our families informed about health concerns and related decisions connected to our schools."

Hanover's dashboard already showed the cumulative total of positive COVID-19 cases among staff, students and visitors since the first day of school on Sept. 7. Last Friday, it showed a total of 129 cases among 121 students, 6 staff members and 2 visitors. Liberty Middle, Patrick Henry High and Cool Spring Elementary have had the largest numbers of positive cases thus far, with 17, 16 and 14, respectively.