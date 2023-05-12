Workers for the city of Richmond have begun installing elongated speed bumps around the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, a week after a second student was killed on West Main Street in a traffic crash.

The city is adding so-called speed tables, which are flattened speed bumps. The speed limit around the speed tables is 15 mph, which is 10 mph slower than the limit on the surrounding streets.

VCU President Michael Rao spent a few moments at Friday's board of visitors meeting honoring one of the students who was killed.

Graduate student Shawn Soares, 26, died last week in the 300 block of West Main, near the VCU engineering building. VCU police have identified the block as a problem spot, because cars speed down the hill as they approach South Belvidere Street.

"We are now a pedestrian city, and we have to get used to that and accommodate that," Rao said.

In January, VCU senior Marokh Khan, 22, died when she was struck and killed by a car at West Main and Laurel streets, near the Altria Theater.

The city planned to install 10 speed tables on West Main, West Cary, West Franklin and West Grace streets.

Then, VCU asked the city for three more on those streets, and the city plans to add those, too, said Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration at VCU.

On Main and Cary, the city will also add radars displaying the driver's speed. Offenders will not automatically receive tickets. The state allows automated ticketing only in school and construction zones.