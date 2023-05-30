Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Central Middle School seventh-grader's hopes of taking home the National Spelling Bee trophy were dashed Tuesday afternoon after she stumbled in the first round.

Joy-Den Wilson, 13 of Charlotte County, competed against 230 competitors Tuesday afternoon after beating out 23 spellers in the regional bee hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

After taking on some of the best in the region, Joy-Den set out to compete against a collection of the brightest students from across the county in the National Spelling Bee's battle of words in Washington D.C.

Despite Joy-Den's valiant efforts and impressive spelling prowess, she was unable to advance further after misspelling "pistou," a French word for a pea stew. Joy-Den mistakenly spelled the word "pestou."

Joy-Den offered a nod as the judge's bell rang, signaling the end of her reign.

The competition will go on as the remaining few continue on to the quarter finals before a champion is crowned at the end of the week.

