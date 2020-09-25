St. Catherine's School to remain closed two weeks after party, two positive coronavirus cases

Students who were exposed were directed by the school to quarantine for 14 days even if they received a negative test. St. Christopher's students who attended the gathering were asked to quarantine, too.

No St. Christopher's students tested positive, which allowed its campus to reopen, said school spokeswoman Sharon Dion. No St. Christopher's student on campus has tested positive since the school building reopened, she said. She would not say if any faculty or staff have.

In a normal year, the two schools are somewhat intermingled. If a class is offered at only one school, a student might travel to the other campus for a class. This year, there's much less overlapping of the student bodies, Dion said.

The schools' headmasters, Lohr and Mason Lecky, issued guidelines Monday for students to follow in school and away from campus. The instructions include the typical instructions: gatherings should occur in groups of fewer than 10 people, students should always maintain a distance of 6 feet, they should wear masks and they should wash their hands frequently.

"We must maintain consistency in norms and behaviors seven days a week, day and night, in order to successfully mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and continue our school year on campus," the headmasters wrote.