St. Catherine's School to remain closed two weeks after party, two positive coronavirus cases

High school students at St. Catherine's School remained at home this week and won't return to campus for an additional week following an off-campus party attended by dozens of students, two of whom later tested positive for the coronavirus. Students enrolled in the upper school of the all-girls private institution in western Richmond will take their classes on Zoom until Oct. 5, when they are scheduled to return.
Students in the lower school and middle school remained on campus.
"This decision prioritizes the health and safety of our school community and was based on the number of students and teachers who must quarantine," interim head of school Lila Lohr said in the letter, which didn't identify the number in quarantine.
St. Christopher's, the all-boys sibling school of all-girls St. Catherine's, closed for a day but reopened Monday after none of its students who attended the party tested positive.
Private schools in the Richmond area are realizing that even if they can control the spread of the coronavirus on campus, they can't keep it from being brought on campus by its students, and they cannot keep students from spreading it while away from school.
At Trinity Episcopal, a private school for grades 8-12 in south Richmond, students and parents signed a document before the school year in which they committed to following the school's guidelines.
"We can't vet every trip, every travel soccer game, every trip to an aunt's picnic" said Rob Short, Trinity's head of school.
So Trinity asks its students to assess the level of risk in every off-campus situation and to evaluate if quarantining is necessary. Families have responded appropriately, Short said. In some instances, parents have called to say their children may have been exposed and would quarantine until a negative test result was achieved. Only one member of the school community has tested positive, Short said.
Trinity operates a hybrid model with half its students in the building and half watching their teacher live from home. Every two days, students alternate from on campus to remote learning. Six percent of the school's 512 students chose to complete their classes in a completely remote environment.
Short said the first month of the semester has been a success beyond his expectations.
"The kids have been fantastic," he said. "They're just glad to be back on campus."
At Collegiate, a junior kindergarten through 12th grade private school in Henrico County, parents and students signed a waiver committing to safe practices. Penny Evins, the head of school, said teachers and administrators can underscore the importance of off-campus behavior to students and they can remind students that there's a lot at risk by gathering in groups or violating other safety guidelines when not at school.
"We know it's such a privilege to have school on campus," Evins said. "We don't take it for granted that millions of children are not being given this privilege right now."
Collegiate opened its campus for students five days a week this semester, though 5% of its 1,696 students chose to learn remotely. To ensure that a classroom is less densely populated, half of a class is present in the classroom with the teacher, and the other half watches on video in another part of the building. Multipurpose rooms and outdoor space have been transformed into classrooms.
It cost Collegiate $2 million to retrofit its campus for life during a pandemic, buying hand sanitizer, new laptops, movable walls and cyber security. The school also increased its staff.
Students are urged to be "responsible Cougars," a modification of the school's mascot, Evins said. And children there have become fond of the school's new motto, which rhymes and can be repeated easily: "Cover, clean, space between."
Students at St. Christopher's School, which is St. Catherine's sibling institution, reopened its campus Monday after closing it for one day last week.
More than 60 students from the two schools attended an unsupervised gathering on the weekend of Sept. 12 in which students did not wear masks or distances themselves, according to a letter from St. Catherine's to parents. Afterward, Lohr told parents in a letter that two St. Catherine's students tested positive. Lohr declined an interview request.
Students who were exposed were directed by the school to quarantine for 14 days even if they received a negative test. St. Christopher's students who attended the gathering were asked to quarantine, too.
No St. Christopher's students tested positive, which allowed its campus to reopen, said school spokeswoman Sharon Dion. No St. Christopher's student on campus has tested positive since the school building reopened, she said. She would not say if any faculty or staff have.
In a normal year, the two schools are somewhat intermingled. If a class is offered at only one school, a student might travel to the other campus for a class. This year, there's much less overlapping of the student bodies, Dion said.
The schools' headmasters, Lohr and Mason Lecky, issued guidelines Monday for students to follow in school and away from campus. The instructions include the typical instructions: gatherings should occur in groups of fewer than 10 people, students should always maintain a distance of 6 feet, they should wear masks and they should wash their hands frequently.
"We must maintain consistency in norms and behaviors seven days a week, day and night, in order to successfully mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and continue our school year on campus," the headmasters wrote.
There are consequences for not following these rules, and they vary depending on the nature of the gathering and the infraction, according to the letter. Consequences include suspension from all school activities, both in-person and online, and expulsion. Dion would not say what kind of disciplinary action was taken against the party's organizers.
The two schools also asked parents provide the structure and supervision necessary for students to follow the rules. In their message, Lohr and Lecky reminded parents that the coronavirus needs to be taken seriously. While the health risk to students is relatively low, it is not zero, the headmasters wrote. There are many individuals in the school communities with health conditions that could be severely compromised.
