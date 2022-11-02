St. Michael's middle school closes after flu-like outbreak

St. Michael's Episcopal School in Richmond has closed its middle school temporarily after an outbreak of influenza-like illnesses, the latest sign of a worse-than-usual flu season in Virginia.

There have been about 100 illnesses at the south Richmond school, which has about 400 students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

"This is really unusual," said Bob Gregg, head of school. "This is far beyond anything we experienced with COVID."

The middle school closed Wednesday and plans to reopen Tuesday, following already-scheduled off days Friday and Monday.

Cases of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and rhinovirus in children have pushed Richmond-area hospitals to near capacity. As of Oct. 22, there have been seven outbreaks of influenza in the state, with six coming at schools, according to the state health department.

At St. Michael's, illnesses were at a normal level until Monday, when the number of sick students began to spike. Health officials said it's hard to tell where the outbreak originated or what specific viruses are spreading, Gregg said.

During their time at home students will learn at their own pace, Gregg added. Many eighth graders are currently working on essays to apply to high schools.

Administrators are considering asking students to wear masks when they return. Health experts say mask wearing, washing hands and avoiding crowds are the best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

While the illnesses at St. Michael's mainly impacted the middle school, most hospitalizations have occurred in infants and toddlers.

The flu season just began in October, but the number of people in the state seeking care for influenza-like illness is higher than this point in each of the past four years.

Cases typically peak in January or February, and the state is on trajectory to have its worst flu season in at least five years.

Trinity Episcopal School, a high school located a mile away, has seen significantly fewer students with flu-like symptoms, said Trinity head of school Rob Short. Trinity is keeping an eye on families that overlap the two schools.