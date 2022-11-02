St. Michael's middle school closes after flu-like outbreak

At St. Michael's, illnesses were at a normal level until Monday, when the number of sick students began to spike. Health officials said it's hard to tell where the outbreak originated or what specific viruses are spreading, Gregg said.
During their time at home students will learn at their own pace, Gregg added. Many eighth graders are currently working on essays to apply to high schools.
Administrators are considering asking students to wear masks when they return. Health experts say mask wearing, washing hands and avoiding crowds are the best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
While the illnesses at St. Michael's mainly impacted the middle school, most hospitalizations have occurred in infants and toddlers.
The flu season just began in October, but the number of people in the state seeking care for influenza-like illness is higher than this point in each of the past four years.
Cases typically peak in January or February, and the state is on trajectory to have its worst flu season in at least five years.
Trinity Episcopal School, a high school located a mile away, has seen significantly fewer students with flu-like symptoms, said Trinity head of school Rob Short. Trinity is keeping an eye on families that overlap the two schools.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Virginia students from fourth through eighth grade lost nearly two-thirds of a year’s worth of ground in reading and almost a full year’s worth in math – the sixth and seventh largest declines in the country, respectively.
Dozens of other transgender people, parents of transgender children, and advocates, spoke out against the Youngkin administration’s new model policies. About half as many supported the administration's guidelines.