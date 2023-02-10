Virginia’s kindergarteners showed slight improvement on standardized assessments this fall, compared to last year's kindergarten class, which could signal academic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-related learning loss.

Forty percent of Virginia’s kindergarteners began this school year still needing to build skills in one or more critical areas: reading, math, self-regulation or social skills – a decrease of two percentage points from fall 2021 data.

“Overall, we're pleased to see the slight improvement. We think that it's particularly powerful as we understand the extent of some of the setbacks experienced by kids throughout the pandemic,” said Jenna Conway, chief school readiness officer at the Virginia Department of Education.

The Virginia Kindergarten Readiness data shows that historically marginalized students were more likely to start kindergarten without critical skills, showing continued disparities in students’ access to educational opportunities and experiences.

About 56% of Hispanic students and 49% of Black students began Kindergarten this year not meeting the readiness benchmarks defined by the state.

The assessment, which is funded by the General Assembly, is relatively new in the Commonwealth, which lags behind many other states in implementing kindergarten assessments.

The program was initiated in 2013 by an advocacy organization and some school divisions voluntarily participated.

It wasn’t mandated by the General Assembly until 2018, following a legislative study in 2017 that led state officials to decide that Virginia needed better information about students’ kindergarten readiness.

The program, which is run by the University of Virginia in partnership with the VDOE, was implemented statewide in the 2019-20 academic year.

Last year, a new law took effect that moved the handling of early education and childcare from the Department of Social Services over to the VDOE, a transition that many in the industry view as an overdue recognition that the early childhood sector is focused on education.

The researchers at UVA who run the program added items around children's mental health after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Kindergarten teachers reported being moderately, very, or extremely concerned about the mental health of 14% of their students this fall, compared to 13% last fall.

“It's not part of the overall readiness score, but I do think it (supplements) what it means to be ready for school,” said Amanda P. Williford, associate director for early childhood education at UVA. “It means literacy and math, it means self regulation and social skills, and it also means not being sad or not being super anxious.”

The overarching 40% figure that represents the percentage of children not meeting the overall benchmark based on the expected skill levels of a kindergartener is not far off from 44% in fall 2019, before the pandemic.

National research suggests that infants and toddlers didn't develop language at the same rates as children did pre-pandemic.

“In light of (the research), for us not to see fallbacks in this data, we think is a positive thing,” Conway said. “We're hopeful both with the higher (PreK) enrollment … as well as our efforts to roll out the statewide measurement and improvement system, this is a good sign of things to come in terms of year over year improvement.”

More children than ever before are attending public preschool this year, following an increase in state funding for Virginia’s two largest public preschool programs: the Virginia Preschool Initiative and the Mixed Delivery program.

“Considering that we've had catastrophic setbacks over recent years, the system has really stepped up,” Conway said.

