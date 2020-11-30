Staff member tests positive for COVID-19, closing YMCA child care center at Richmond's Miles Jones Elementary

The YMCA child care center at Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond is closed until Dec. 9 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the employee was most recently there last Tuesday.
A YMCA spokesperson did not immediately respond for a request for comment, and an RPS spokesperson declined to comment because the program operates under the YMCA.
It was unclear Monday evening how many children the site served and how many people are now in quarantine, as well as whether the center closed voluntarily or at the direction of health officials.
Kamras reported Monday that seven staff members from various RPS schools and four students have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases include the staff member at the child care center. Miles Jones Elementary is near Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway on the city’s South Side.
RPS instruction has remained fully virtual, and Kamras and some Richmond School Board members have said they are not optimistic about students returning to classrooms during the 2020-21 academic year.
Chesterfield County and Henrico County decided to bring students back into school buildings, but they have hit pause on those plans because of rising case counts.
In September, Mayor Levar Stoney asked the School Board to open some schools to serve as child care facilities to provide relief for parents who may not be able to supervise their children.
The board voted to let the city use five schools for the program: Huguenot High School; Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School; and Linwood Holton, Miles Jones and Blackwell elementary schools.
