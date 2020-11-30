Staff member tests positive for COVID-19, closing YMCA child care center at Richmond's Miles Jones Elementary

The YMCA child care center at Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond is closed until Dec. 9 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the employee was most recently there last Tuesday.

A YMCA spokesperson did not immediately respond for a request for comment, and an RPS spokesperson declined to comment because the program operates under the YMCA.

It was unclear Monday evening how many children the site served and how many people are now in quarantine, as well as whether the center closed voluntarily or at the direction of health officials.

Kamras reported Monday that seven staff members from various RPS schools and four students have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases include the staff member at the child care center. Miles Jones Elementary is near Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway on the city’s South Side.

RPS instruction has remained fully virtual, and Kamras and some Richmond School Board members have said they are not optimistic about students returning to classrooms during the 2020-21 academic year.