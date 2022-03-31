State officials have gauged VCU's interest in training camp site, but they haven't engaged in talks

With the future of the Leigh Street training camp facility in question, speculation turns to Virginia Commonwealth University, a major player in Richmond real estate.

The football fields behind the Science Museum that once served as the early August home of the Washington Commanders don't easily fit with VCU's master plan, which focuses more on joining the academic campus with the medical campus.

But the site is just a mile from the nascent athletics village -- and even closer as the crow flies -- making it imaginable that it could play a role in VCU athletics.

State officials have gauged VCU's interest in purchasing or leasing the plot, a person familiar with the matter said. The 15-acre parcel includes two full-size football fields, green space, parking and a two-story office building assessed for $14 million. The facility opened in 2013.

But VCU hasn't had conversations about the site, said Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration.

"We are not having any conversations about this property at this time," she said. "We are focused on our athletics village."

The fact the state asked VCU about the property isn't out of the ordinary, either. It's common for government bodies gauge VCU's interest when real estate becomes available.

VCU has plans for more than $1 billion worth of construction during the next six years, paid for by the university, the state and other sources. But expansion of the Monroe Park campus is pointed eastward, toward downtown, bridging the one-mile gap between the academic campus and the Medical College of Virginia campus.

To bring the campuses closer together, VCU calls for improving public transit between the two and improving bicycle and walking infrastructure.

VCU recently continued its expansion east of North Belvidere Street -- last year an engineering building opened along Cary Street, adjoining with the already-existing building that houses the business school.

A few blocks north, VCU plans to build a $181-million arts and innovation building at the intersection of West Broad and Belvidere, contingent on the General Assembly funding it in a budget that could be approved next week.

The university has plans to reimagine its current footprint, too. The old Franklin Street gym will become a $124 million science, technology, engineering and math building.

After it tears down the T. Edward Temple Building and tennis courts, VCU plans to build a four-story student commons, wellness facility and green space at a cost of roughly $156 million.

To replace the current student commons, the university plans a $152 million classroom and lab building along Linden Street. The funding for this building is scheduled for the upcoming biennium.

Another plan includes erecting a new Honors College dormitory across West Grace Street from the current building, adding 700 beds. Funding won't be sought until 2024.

On the health campus, VCU plans to build a new School of Dentistry building some time after 2024.

The new 16-story, $400 million Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU tower is scheduled to open next year.

But there is one notable exception to VCU's downtown-facing expansion -- its athletics village, a project expected to cost between $80-$100 million on 40 acres of land along Hermitage Road that VCU has acquired or is in the process of acquiring.

VCU hasn't taken control of the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control facility yet, though it hopes to do so soon, athletics director Ed McLaughlin said recently. Demolition of the warehouse could begin this year.

First up on the construction schedule are new tennis courts and practice fields. In the 2024-26 biennium, VCU plans to begin building a multipurpose indoor facility.