States gives $143,000 in grants for teacher apprenticeship programs

The Virginia Department of Education is awarding $143,000 in grants to nine universities to create teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with local school divisions, State Superintendent Jillian Balow announced Monday.

The commonwealth is losing teachers far faster than it is replacing them, a state study released this month concluded.

The study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission showed a 12% increase in the number of teachers leaving the workforce, which is about 1,200 more in this school year than before the pandemic began 32 months ago, and a 15% drop in the number of teachers entering the workforce, which is about 1,300 fewer this year than two years ago.

The forthcoming programs funded by the VDOE grants will give would-be teachers on-the-job training, with pay, in classrooms as they do the academic work needed to become a teacher. The program is aimed toward unlicensed school employees, like classroom aids or substitutes, who will work as teacher apprentices through the program.

“The Apprenticeship Planning Grants build on existing residency programs and local grow-your-own recruitment programs as a means of expanding the teacher pipeline,” Balow said in a statement.

The grants are aligned, Balow said, with an executive directive Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed in September to address teacher shortages.

The U.S. Department of Labor last year approved K-12 teaching as an “apprenticeable” occupation, which qualifies teacher apprentice programs for funding through some federal workforce development grants. The VDOE said it expects to complete the registration process with Virginia Department of Labor and Industry by the end of this year and announce another round of grants early next year.

The grant recipients and partnering school divisions are:

Bluefield University — $14,000, in partnership with Buchanan County, Bland County and Tazewell County.

George Mason University — $20,000, in partnership with Manassas Park, Fairfax County and Loudoun County.

Old Dominion University — $20,000, in partnership with Newport News.

Radford University — $16,000, in partnership with Roanoke, Montgomery County and Radford.

University of Mary Washington — $14,200, in partnership with Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.

University of Virginia’s College at Wise — $16,000, in partnership with Buchanan.

Virginia Commonwealth University — $16,000, in partnership with Prince William County, Fairfax County and Surry County.

Virginia State University — $11,688, in partnership with Chesterfield County, Dinwiddie County and Hopewell.

William & Mary — $16,000, in partnership with Hampton and Newport News.