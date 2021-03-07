Statewide kindergarten enrollment is down 13%; Chesterfield seeing biggest drop in Richmond area

“There's likely to just be a huge amount of variation in the kinds of skills kids come into school with next year relative to a typical kindergarten cohort or a typical first grade cohort,” Bassok said. “I think teachers are going to see groups of children who had such different early childhood experiences this year and such different exposure to early literacy and early numeracy.”

Teachers will also have students whose families were faced with food insecurity, stress within the home and a lack of resources during the pandemic.

Even this school year, gaps are showing, including with reading levels for kindergartners and first graders. Conducted in the fall, Virginia’s Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening data showed that 27% of kindergarteners and 28% of first graders were at a high-risk for reading failure by the time they reach third grade.

“It’s a three arch to catch up for the one year we lost,” said Jason Sachs, director of early childhood education for Boston Public Schools.

To address the learning gap from COVID-19, the district expanded its summer programs last year and plans on doing the same this year. From there, better assessment and better diagnoses are necessary to see where students are at.