Stay-at-home VCU Health employees have been vaccinated, but VCU med students have not

VCU's hospital is unique, Kellermann said in his letter to students, in that its occupancy rate is among the highest in the state, and the hospital’s patients are among the most clinically complex and vulnerable.

During a medical student’s third and fourth year, he or she will meet with patients, collect their history and gather routine information. The student will spend a month or two in a given field, such as obstetrics and gynecology or pediatrics, then rotate to the next. During these two years, a medical student learns what it means to be a doctor and chooses a specialty in which they will work for the rest of their career.

Students now worry they will be forced to choose a specialty having never received in-person training in that field. Imagine becoming an OBGYN having never stepped foot in a delivery room, the third-year student said.

Kellermann told students who felt they were missing a critical experience to reach out to their dean's office in order to find a solution.

Medical students across the country already missed clinical time when the pandemic hit and medical schools paused rotations. Now VCU students who already missed almost four months of experience worry they will fall further behind and weaken their attractiveness for competitive residency slots.