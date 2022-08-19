Stoney takes Richmond School Board to task over test scores, year-round calendar plan

With Richmond Public Schools students still underperforming, according to state testing scores released Thursday, Mayor Levar Stoney on Friday blamed it on learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic and the school board.

“No one should be surprised that prolonged virtual learning and the trauma of the (coronavirus) pandemic would negatively impact academic outcomes," the mayor said in a press release Friday afternoon.

"That’s why I continue to be disappointed that the RPS School Board declined to adopt a year-round academic calendar, despite extensive research showing that this would be the single most effective way to combat pandemic learning loss."

Richmond Public Schools maintained its 47% reading SOL score from last year but fell further behind in math and science compared with last year’s scores, with only 37% and 32% of students passing in those subjects, respectively.

“We must acknowledge the hard work and dedication of RPS staff, teachers and students over the past few years who have fought to recover from unprecedented disruptions to traditional learning," Stoney said. “Superintendent Jason Kamras has said he’ll provide a thorough update at a School Board meeting next month, and I look forward to his analysis.”

RPS was one of the last of public state school divisions to return to 100% in-person learning.

The School Board in spring 2021 considered adopting a year-round calendar that would be supported by the use of federal aid during the pandemic through the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Jason Kamras and several school leaders supported the idea, saying it would help improve student outcomes. But the board declined to adopt the plan with several opponents say there had not been enough community engagement.

The idea came up again briefly in a School Board meeting last month, with board members Jonathan Young, Cheryl Burke and Shonda Harris-Muhammed saying they support it.

Though a schools division spokesman on Thursday said that Kamras would provide a detailed analysis on the SOL scores in a School Board meeting next month, a special session has been called for next week.

The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at John Marshall High School to "discuss school division academics," according to a meeting notice.