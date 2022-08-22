Stoney urges Richmond School Board not to fire Superintendent Kamras

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Mayor Levar Stoney warned the Richmond Public School Board not to fire Superintendent Jason Kamras following low student performance on the annual state accountability tests.

The day after Standards of Learning exam results were released, the school board called for a special meeting to discuss student academics. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at John Marshall High School.

“There’s no cause for an emergency meeting in the first place, and firing Superintendent Kamras less than a week before the start of the academic year would be catastrophic for our kids and this community,” Stoney tweeted.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will discuss academics in open session before moving into a closed session “to consider the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining or resignation of specific public officers, appointees or employees of the School Board.”

Kamras and Richmond Public Schools declined comment.

The speculation marks another moment of uncertainty surrounding Kamras’ tenure as the district’s school chief. In February 2021, following weeks of public debate among community members, education advocates and division among the school board, the board ultimately voted 6-3 to extend Kamras’ contract for an additional four years.

The contract valued at over $1 million, with a yearly salary of $250,000 kept Karmas as the highest paid schools chief in RPS history, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported at the time.

If the school board decides to fire Kamras without cause, he will receive a six-month severance valued at $125,000, according to February 2021 contract.

Fourth District school board member Jonathan Young said in a statement Monday that the mayor shares his concerns regarding both the school board and Kamras failing RPS students.

“We have failed, full stop,” Young said. “Tuesday evening my colleagues and I will take decisive action to prove immediate redress.”

When asked if the school board will terminate the superintendent, Young said, the board will adopt policy changes to provide immediate relief to teachers.

“Additionally, we will make major organizational chart changes,” Young said.

School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed in response to an inquiry about the mayor’s tweets said in a statement Monday she chooses to “remain focused” and not address the tweets.

“Upon listening to the school board members who requested the emergency meeting, they are ready to have an honest and courageous discussion," she said.

"I am here to support each of them and the entire school board. This will not feel good for anyone on the governance team,” Harris-Muhammed said in a statement.