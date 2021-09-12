Student-driven Monument Avenue tour app tells Richmond's story - 'the good, the bad and the ugly'

As 17-year-old LaMarion Eubanks, an 11th-grader at John Marshall High School, imagines it, Richmond-born tennis great Arthur Ashe wouldn’t be the only symbol of Black excellence, strength and durability along Monument Avenue, shorn last week of its last Confederate icon.

Eubanks said he could picture rising on the gracious avenue’s grassy median strip a likeness of Black Panther, the comic book and film superhero who — equipped with a protective suit fashioned from a rare metal — rallies the people of his advanced, mysterious African nation against invasion.

From the musings of Eubanks and other city high school students who had taken a class on Richmond history has sprung — two years in the making — an app through which people can take a digital tour of the city that focuses on Monument Avenue and the Black perspective on it.

Richmond Public Schools announced the app on Sunday during a ceremony on the steps of the columned facade of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, among the nearly dozen historical, cultural, educational and technical organizations that collaborated on the project, called “Monumental Conversations.”