Student-run podcast at James River High aims to create safe space for peers and staff to share stories

As a child, Irelyn Rogan remembers her mother forgetting to feed her frequently while she laid on the couch with beer bottles littering the floor.
Her mother, an alcoholic, was hospitalized when Rogan was 5 years old. At the time, Rogan’s father was unable to care for her and so she moved to Virginia to live with grandparents and an aunt. A few months later, Rogan’s mom died.
After her mother died, Rogan’s long, brown hair began to fall out in large chunks. Soon after, she was diagnosed with anxiety. Now 17, Rogan said that while “it never gets easier,” she found sports as an outlet to come to terms with her mom’s death. Rogan has been living with her dad since she was 8 and has come to understand the disease her mother lived with.
Last year, Rogan shared her story with her classmates on The Humans of James River podcast.
Rogan, a senior enrolled in the Center for Leadership & International Relations at James River High, now runs the podcast, which started its second season last month.
The Humans of James River was born out of a capstone project last September. Ava McHugh, another James River senior also enrolled in the leadership center, started the podcast with the hope to create a platform for students to share their personal stories.
“The main point of this was to make people think,” said McHugh, now a freshman at James Madison University. “I know there are so many people in school that go through a lot that we don’t even know about.”
Rogan said the podcast is a judgment-free zone and safe space for students and staff to share their stories.
The new season comes with some changes, including having teachers and staff as guests, as well as having several episodes on race relations and the LGBTQ community.
“I’m just a little white girl from the suburbs. I want people from the Black community to come and speak,” Rogan said. “I’m not here to speak for anyone.”
Three James River teachers are slated to share their stories of race.
Located in Midlothian, James River High is a majority-white school, with 57% of the student population being white, according to 2019 state education data. The school’s Black student population is 14%.
Principal Amanda Voelker, the first guest for season two, spoke about her life after graduating from Thomas Dale High School in the 1980s.
College wasn’t directly in her post-high school future because her father became sick with a heart condition, eventually passing away. A few years after high school, Voelker moved to New York City with her then-boyfriend, now husband.
Voelker worked in cosmetology, a skill her father, a hairdresser, had taught her.
“I really struggled with the death of my father, because he was my best friend,” Voelker said on the podcast. “I was really traumatized by that and I think it paralyzed me in a way because I just sort of ride this wave of life, ‘What should I do with myself? And how should I make a living? And what am I passionate about?’ ”
So at age 25, Voelker enrolled in the Borough of Manhattan Community College to begin her path of becoming a teacher. She transferred to Hunter College, where she majored in elementary education and minored in Eastern religion. Her first teaching job was at P.S. 108 in East Harlem, a neighborhood in New York City.
Moving back to Virginia after 9/11, Voelker went on to get her master’s from the University of Virginia and her Ph.D. from Virginia Tech.
“I am prouder of my cosmetology license than my doctorate,” said Voelker, who continues to do hair today. She encouraged students not to shy away from trade jobs but also said “do not be fooled by the mystique of college,” for she is living proof of someone who never thought they would go to college but did.
Season two of the podcast runs through June with many teachers, staff and student stories being shared between now and then.
Rogan wants to build a community where people can feel welcomed into a new home where they can relate to others and feel safe.
“I want to make sure people know that no matter how big or small you feel your story is, that it’s extremely important to share.”