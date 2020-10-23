Student-run podcast at James River High aims to create safe space for peers and staff to share stories

As a child, Irelyn Rogan remembers her mother forgetting to feed her frequently while she laid on the couch with beer bottles littering the floor.

Her mother, an alcoholic, was hospitalized when Rogan was 5 years old. At the time, Rogan’s father was unable to care for her and so she moved to Virginia to live with grandparents and an aunt. A few months later, Rogan’s mom died.

After her mother died, Rogan’s long, brown hair began to fall out in large chunks. Soon after, she was diagnosed with anxiety. Now 17, Rogan said that while “it never gets easier,” she found sports as an outlet to come to terms with her mom’s death. Rogan has been living with her dad since she was 8 and has come to understand the disease her mother lived with.

Last year, Rogan shared her story with her classmates on The Humans of James River podcast.

Rogan, a senior enrolled in the Center for Leadership & International Relations at James River High, now runs the podcast, which started its second season last month.

The Humans of James River was born out of a capstone project last September. Ava McHugh, another James River senior also enrolled in the leadership center, started the podcast with the hope to create a platform for students to share their personal stories.