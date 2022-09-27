Students across Virginia protest against Youngkin's transgender policies

Several thousand Virginia students at roughly 100 public schools statewide are protesting Tuesday to voice their concerns over the Youngkin administration's new model policies that walk back protections for transgender and nonbinary students.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin quietly released new proposed guidelines on Sept. 16 that undo the 2021 Virginia Department of Education policies that protect transgender students in order to emphasize parents' rights.

Pride Liberation — a student-run group of queer and allied students in Virginia advocating for the rights of LGBTQIA+ students — organized the statewide walkouts on Tuesday.

In Henrico County, hundreds of students walked out of Hermitage High School on Tuesday morning and gathered behind the school near the football field to protest the new state guidance.

Also in Henrico County, students planned protests at Henrico High School and Glen Allen High School later in the afternoon.

The Youngkin administration’s model guidelines repeatedly assert parents’ rights to make decisions with respect to their children’s upbringing. They cite U.S. Supreme Court rulings and a Virginia law that says: “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child.”

As of 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, 17,796 public comments, a majority in opposition to the proposed guidelines, were submitted to the department of education. The 30-day public comment period opened on Monday.

The Henrico School Board last year did not fully adopt the model policies then-Gov. Ralph Northam's administration developed to protect transgender students.

The board revised several existing policies to include language about affirming transgender students, but the policies stopped short of including policies about access to bathrooms and facilities.

Roughly a dozen students gathered by Midlothian High School’s flagpole Tuesday morning, carrying signs denouncing the proposed guidelines. A school administrator told reporters to leave the school grounds.

Pride Liberation is calling on the state department of education to revoke the proposed guidelines and for local school boards to affirm their commitment to protecting all students “by rejecting these bigoted proposed guidelines.”

“We're walking out today to make it clear to @GovernorVA that students can't learn if we're worried about abuse, harassment, depression, and our rights. All we want is to be able to learn in inclusive school that let us thrive like every other student,” Pride Liberation tweeted Tuesday morning.

The organization tweeted earlier Tuesday that over a thousand students walked out before 11 a.m.

The “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools” will require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.” The document cites the case of Grimm v. Gloucester, in which the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond found in 2020 that the Gloucester County School Board violated former student Gavin Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys school bathrooms.

The new policies also specify student participation in school athletics and activities shall be based on “biological sex” and require parental approval of changes to a student’s name, along with any nicknames or changes in pronouns.

Legal experts have begun questioning the legality of the new policies, with some saying authority is needed from the General Assembly before rolling out the guidelines. The 2021 model policies released under then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, were enacted at the direction of General Assembly legislation passed in 2020.

In a video message Tuesday, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, said “the governor’s unilateral efforts to reverse protections, privacy rights and acknowledgments of transgender students and their identities goes against current federal and state policies.”

Hashmi promised to continue to fight for transgender and nonbinary students and their peers so that Virginia schools can be a place for everyone.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, who cosponsored the state law tweeted Tuesday, “At over 16k comments in 24hrs we don't need to wait 29 days to know the politically-motivated, illegal new model policies for the treatment of trans kids @GovernorVA 's hacks at the Dept of Ed sent down aren't going to fly. I call on the Governor to withdraw the new policies now.”

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said Tuesday: “While students exercise their free speech today, we’d note that these policies state that students should be treated with compassion and schools should be free from bullying and harassment.

“Parents should be a part of their children’s lives, and it’s apparent through the public protests and on-camera interviews that those objecting to the guidance already have their parents as part of that conversation,” Porter said.