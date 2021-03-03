Students, family gather at VCU to remember Adam Oakes, who died after fraternity party

A memorial began growing at the center of Monroe Park on Wednesday afternoon when three water color paintings of Oakes and a dozen small flowers were affixed to a black steel picket fence.

As the sun set, bouquets were laid on the bricks and candles were set at the foot of the memorial, their flames flickering in the twilight.

Oakes’ friends spoke on Zoom, and another 50 or so stood silently nearby. Near the end of the ceremony, Oakes’ parents, Linda and Eric, walked up to the memorial and gazed down at the candles. Linda put her head on Eric’s shoulder and rubbed his back.

Linda Oakes said afterward she was filled with emotion by the strangers who painted pictures of her son or approached her just to give her a hug.

“It’s overwhelming,” Eric Oakes said. “We see the kindness.”

VCU students are calling for the permanent expulsion of Delta Chi and the students involved in Oakes’ death. A Change.org petition has garnered more than 10,000 signatures.

“A situation like this never should have happened,” said a man on Zoom who identified himself as Jordan. “I only could have wished I was there with him that night, cause he should have been helped. It’s unspeakable the type of things that happened that night to him.”