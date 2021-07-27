Summer school enrollment is up in the Richmond area – and teacher pay is nearly double in some districts

The students in Autumn Stinnett's summer school class of rising 2nd graders keep their masks on as they sit at spaced-out desks with plastic barriers surrounding them in Room 10 of Henrico's Skipwith Elementary School.
As Stinnett does reading exercises with a group of students at a crescent-shaped table in the front of the room, the remaining students are tasked with writing a sentence about a friend.
Down the hall, Kathryn Phillips leads a group of rising 4th graders with nametag lanyards around their necks, masks on their faces and laptops in hand. For many students, summer school is their first time in a classroom in more than a year.
School divisions in the Richmond area and across the country are seeing a spike in summer school attendance compared to the summer before the pandemic transformed a year of public education. And to convince more teachers to set aside part of their vacation after an exhausting school year, some divisions are using federal CARES Act money to boost their pay up to $40 to $50 an hour.
Adria Hoffman, an education instructor and researcher at VCU, said data on the impact of extended online instruction remains preliminary, making it difficult to gauge the full extent of learning losses over the past year. She also said she's been approached by principals from several school divisions who've asked her if she knew of any graduate students who were able to teach summer school due to staffing shortages.
Both Richmond and Chesterfield Schools are paying teachers $40 per hour this summer. According to Sidney Gunter, academic response to intervention coordinator for RPS, the school system of about 28,000 invited about 4,000 students to attend their summer school program, and about 800 students are on the waiting list. She said around 3,500 students are currently enrolled. She attributes the influx of students to the past year of online learning and the desire of parents to get their kids back to in-person instruction as soon as possible because they fell behind during virtual learning.
Gunter said RPS is using a combination of funds, including federal CARES grants, to increase the pay rate for educators, which was $22.18 for the summer of 2019.
"We wanted to make sure we were able to bring back our best and our brightest teachers for summer school, because we knew this was going to be a challenging effort," Gunter said. "You know, teachers haven't been in schools in a year and a half either. We wanted people who really were excited to come back to work with the students in person. And we know we have to incentivize our teachers for being willing to come back in person, there's still so many uncertainties with the COVID and stuff, so we wanted to make sure we recognize that we appreciated their effort."
Similarly in Chesterfield, which has about 60,000 students, Director of High School Leadership Belinda Merriman said the hourly pay rate for summer school teachers was increased due to the recognition of the hardships faced during the thick of the pandemic. They are also funding the increase through some federal funding. Teachers leading virtual courses through for middle and high school students receive $110 per student instead of an hourly rate.
The school system saw the number of summer students from 2019 to 2021 double from 4,901 students to 10,138. Merriman attributes this to increased accessibility all around, including the option for students to choose either in-person or virtual summer school. She also believes parents are eager for their children to return to in-person instruction.
Petersburg is paying teachers $50 an hour to educate their approximately 700 summer school students.
According to Petersburg Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin, the school board was originally considering paying $30-per-hour, but additional federal funding allowed them to increase the hourly rate to $50. She said the school system received a lot of feedback from parents saying they were interested in summer school for their children. The school system of about 4,000 students has both an in-person or virtual options for students.
"So with that increase, I think that helped us get more people involved," Pitre-Martin said.
Hanover's summer school enrollment is about 1,400 students this year, up from about 1,100 in 2019, an increase mostly attributable to a new two-week middle school program. According to school officials, teachers are being paid $35-per-hour to teach summer school, which is a $9.97 increase from 2019. They also attributed the increase to a desire to compensate teachers post-COVID. Like others, Hanover schools, home to about 16,500 students, will be using additional federal funding for the pay increases.
Henrico schools increased its hourly pay rate for summer school teacher from $25.59 in 2019 to $27.36 in 2021. It's also offering bonuses of between $50 to $100 a week for teachers who don't miss more than one day of instruction during the summer. Their summer academy offers both in-person and virtual options for their approximately 50,000 students, and enrollment rose to 9,349 this year compared to 7,218 in 2019. The division has hired approximately 613 teachers for this summer, compared to 462 in 2019.
Stinnett, a four-year teacher with the school system, said she has no ill feelings regarding her pay rate compared to nearby school divisions and appreciates the bonus, which could add up to $200 to $600 for teachers over the course of the summer, depending on how long the summer school is for their specific session, with some lasting for two weeks and others six depending on grade level.
"I think it's great," Stinnett said. "It's just more of an incentive to have teachers come in for summer school and teach."
