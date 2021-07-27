Summer school enrollment is up in the Richmond area – and teacher pay is nearly double in some districts

Both Richmond and Chesterfield Schools are paying teachers $40 per hour this summer. According to Sidney Gunter, academic response to intervention coordinator for RPS, the school system of about 28,000 invited about 4,000 students to attend their summer school program, and about 800 students are on the waiting list. She said around 3,500 students are currently enrolled. She attributes the influx of students to the past year of online learning and the desire of parents to get their kids back to in-person instruction as soon as possible because they fell behind during virtual learning.

Gunter said RPS is using a combination of funds, including federal CARES grants, to increase the pay rate for educators, which was $22.18 for the summer of 2019.

"We wanted to make sure we were able to bring back our best and our brightest teachers for summer school, because we knew this was going to be a challenging effort," Gunter said. "You know, teachers haven't been in schools in a year and a half either. We wanted people who really were excited to come back to work with the students in person. And we know we have to incentivize our teachers for being willing to come back in person, there's still so many uncertainties with the COVID and stuff, so we wanted to make sure we recognize that we appreciated their effort."