The challenge: take a food or beverage product from concept to market in nine months.

The participants: 16 University of Richmond students enrolled in a class on entrepreneurship. Now, they're on the cusp of achieving their goal with an iced tea energy drink.

The product, Superberry Power Tea, debuts next week and can be found in stores throughout Richmond. The students say it's a healthy alternative to over-sugared, calorie-jammed energy drinks and doesn't cause jitters or crashes associated with coffee.

They named the startup TwinTail Brews and adopted the slogan "Kick the jitters, keep the focus."

“There’s a gap in the market that can’t be fulfilled by the products out there right now,” said Danny Anderson, 21, a UR student and one of the creators.

The startup's CEO, Brendan Fowler, wanted an energy drink without the crash. A 22-year-old UR student, Fowler worked an investment banking internship with long hours. He would drink Celsius or Bang Energy, but a few hours later, he felt his heart rush, jitters in his hands and his energy depleted. And he didn't like all the calories of a Red Bull.

So the students settled on making a tea-based drink, which they say is healthier and – unlike coffee – hydrating.

They met in the mornings at their apartments, cold brewing different concoctions of berries. After tasking the results, they tweaked the formula more than 100 times.

They brainstormed with dining hall staffers and asked for feedback from their friends. UR gave them a budget of $500 to buy products and space in a campus kitchen to work.

150 mg of caffeine in drink

The final recipe was a mix of blackberry, elderberry, blueberry, acai berry and hibiscus. Acai berry, a round purple fruit that looks similar to a blueberry, is considered a super food because it's packed with antioxidants.

The result was a drink with some sweetness but not too much. Whether you like your tea sweet or unsweetened, TwinTail is for you, Fowler said. Vivion Shon, 22, one of the creators, said it tastes natural and not artificial.

The drink has 150 mg of caffeine – the equivalent of one and a half cups of coffee. It also contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which people sometimes use to combat anxiety and stress.

It has 10 calories, no sugar and two grams of carbohydrates. The students say it's healthier than other energy drinks on the market.

The class, called Bench Top Innovations and led by Joel Mier and Shane Emmett, started last year. Last year's group created Absurd Snacks, a low-sugar, high-protein trail mix that is still in business.

When the class began in August, the 16 students were split into four teams to develop a food or drink product. At the end of the semester, the four teams pitched their products to a panel, who chose TwinTail as the winner.

Their prize was an $80,000 budget from the university to manufacture, distribute and market their product. All 16 students now work on the single startup.

They called it TwinTail Brew because the drink balances energy with control.

$3.79 for a 12-ounce can

The students contracted with Nidra Packaging, a Chesapeake-based beverage manufacturer and distributor, to build and bottle the product.

To get the drink in grocery stores, the students walked in and asked to speak with managers. Being UR students was their "superpower," Fowler said. Businesses were eager to work with young entrepreneurs.

Ellwood Thompson's, Stella's Grocery, Libbie Market and Westwood Pharmacy will carry TwinTail, which launches March 24. The suggested retail is $3.79 for a 12-ounce can.

Operating their own business taught the students how to adapt quickly and how to communicate clearly and efficiently, the students said.

Anderson said he learned to treat everything you do in life as an experiment. Keep doing what works, and adjust what doesn't.

It's unclear if any students will stick around to run the business after graduation. They'll see how the product does after launch.

If TwinTails becomes a success, the students who stay with the company after graduation will reap the profits, Fowler said.

"And of course, we would show our appreciation to U of R for its great support in these early days," Fowler said.

