Superintendent: George Wythe principal has died

I’m absolutely devastated to share that Riddick Parker, Principal of George Wythe HS, has passed away. Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart & soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed. Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers.
The school district has yet to share any additional details about the death.
The Richmond school division promoted Parker to principal at Wythe last summer. He was previously an assistant principal at Armstrong High School and worked in Baltimore City Public Schools as an education consultant working on literacy development and graduation pathway programs.
Parker held a masters of public administration from Walden University and a graduate certificate in school administration and supervision from Johns Hopkins University. He also attended the University of North Carolina, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in history and communications.
Prior to his career in education, Parker retired from playing professional football in 2004. During his time in the NFL, he played for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, according to his Linkedin profile.
