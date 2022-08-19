Superintendent: George Wythe principal has died

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Just days before the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that George Wythe High School Principal Riddick T. Parker Jr. has died.

"Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart and soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed," Kamras said in a tweet Friday afternoon. "Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers."

The school district has yet to share any additional details about the death.

The Richmond school division promoted Parker to principal at Wythe last summer. He was previously an assistant principal at Armstrong High School and worked in Baltimore City Public Schools as an education consultant working on literacy development and graduation pathway programs.

Parker held a masters of public administration from Walden University and a graduate certificate in school administration and supervision from Johns Hopkins University. He also attended the University of North Carolina, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in history and communications.