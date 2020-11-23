Task force recommends John Tyler Community College change its name because Tyler owned slaves

“The task force felt strongly that it wanted everyone to feel welcome,” said Holly Walker, a spokeswoman for the school.

Raspiller was not available for comment, Walker said.

John Tyler, who was born in Charles City County, was elected vice president of the United States in 1841. When President William Henry Harrison died just 31 days after inauguration, Tyler assumed the presidency and served the remainder of Harrison’s term. He ran for re-election in 1844 but dropped out when the Democratic Party rallied its support around James K. Polk.

Tyler's family owned two plantations in Charles City, and Tyler owned slaves. In the days preceding the Civil War, he presided over the Virginia Secession Convention, voted for secession and was elected to the Confederate Congress. He died of a stroke in 1862 before the Congress held its first session. He is buried in Richmond's Hollywood Cemetery.

The task force also recommended changing the name of Godwin Hall because the man it is named for, former Gov. Mills E. Godwin, was a part of the Massive Resistance effort that opposed integration of public schools. Godwin was governor of Virginia from 1966 to 1970 and 1974 to 1978, and a high school named for him opened in 1980 and stands in western Henrico County.