Taylor steps down as CEO of Henrico Education Foundation

Mike Taylor, who has served as CEO of the Henrico Education Foundation for
eight years, announced he is stepping down from the position at the end of the year.
Taylor is moving to his home state of Tennessee and to serve as the CEO of the Knox Education Foundation in Knoxville, which will allow him to care for his elderly parents.
Under Taylor’s leadership, the nonprofit organization's
reach grew tremendously. The budget went from $474,000 in 2014 to $10.4 million this year.
They came from Chesterfield and Chester, and as far as California and Baghdad.
“We've come a long way. The secret sauce is really listening to the community and finding out what's important to kids, what's important to families and to teachers, and connecting that with funders,” Taylor said in an interview. “I can't say enough about the collaborative nature of (school and county) leadership. It's made the work so much more impactful because of their willingness to try something new.”
'Tonight, he lost that battle': Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61
The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue with bowling, mini-golf, food halls, opens this week
Midlothian bank teller pleads guilty to stealing money from accounts
'Everybody knows we’re champions:' JMU crushes No. 23 Coastal Carolina for unofficial claim to crown
Update: 1 killed in Parham Road Walmart lot
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
From pop-up chef to TV star, Richmond’s Daniel Harthausen wins big on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'
New England Patriots provide transportation for UVa players to their teammates' funerals
Highland Springs pulls away from L.C. Bird in second half, claims Region 5C title
Owner of pit bull that fatally mauled Richmond church deacon, 88, will not be charged criminally
N.C. woman says she found out she had full-grown baby inside her 1 day before delivering. How?
Richmond man gets life plus 66 years for 'horrific' surprise attack that wounded ex-girlfriend, killed man
Former Virginia State Police trooper 'catfished' California teen before murders, police say
Powhatan man identified as victim in Nov 19 crash on U.S. 60 in Powhatan
Could UVa have done more to prevent the shooting?
With the support of HEF, the Henrico County Public Schools district launched the community schools initiative in 2016. The overarching goal is to knock down some of the barriers that get in the way of students’ success in school. The initiative turns schools into hubs where students and their families can receive onsite support from community partners. The hubs provides free resources related to academics, health services, social services.
As part of the initiative, the school district opened a telehealth clinic at Glen Lea Elementary School last year. The clinic provides free medical, dental and mental health support for students at the East Highland Park school, which has one of the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the county.
This year, the school division opened its first full-service community school in Highland Springs with the support of HEF. Later this school year, the site will provide local students and families with on-site health and dental care; mental health and tutoring services; and space for adult and GED-program classes.
Taylor
BY TED STRONG
Richmond Times-Dispatch
“There is no doubt that (Taylor) has worked to increase connections and partnerships across the region, across the community,” said HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell in a statement. “Those partnerships and connections have in turn multiplied monetary donations coming into the foundation, which have in so many ways had a tremendous impact and ripple effect across Henrico County schools. Our students have truly been the beneficiaries of that work.”
Taylor said that after he leaves Virginia, he will still be able to work with Henrico folks from afar through his work as a board member of the National Association of Education Foundations.
The HEF Board of Directors appointed Robin Rowland, executive director early learning programs, and Jay Shively, chief development officer, as interim co-CEOs, effective Dec. 23. Next year, the HEF Board of Directors will launch a national search for a new CEO.
“I'm really excited about where (HEF is) going because I feel like I'm leaving things in good hands with folks that are going to continue that trajectory and take it to the next level,” Taylor said.
PHOTOS: Meet the Richmond Police Department's new recruits
20221202_MET_GRADS
Officer Dallas Wayne kisses her 11 month-old son, Noah, after getting her badge during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edward gets ready to deliver his remarks after presenting the graduating class with their badge on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edward stands for the national anthem during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edward gets ready to deliver his remarks after presenting the graduating class with their badge on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edward presents officer John Mitchell with his badge during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edward stands for the national anthem along with the City of Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
The 125the basic recruit class arrives for their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Background investigator AJ Jones says hello to the 125th basic recruit class before their graduation on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Sandra Roots chats with her son Officer Arnold Roots after his graduation with the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
The 125th basic recruit class take their oaths on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
The 125the basic recruit class exit following their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Officer Dallas Wayne helps Officer Arnold Roots adjust his uniform before their graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Maher Abdullah embraces his son,Officer Mohammed Maher Hameed following his graduation ceremony along with his 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Officer Dallas Wayne gets her badge readjusted by her former carde Sergeant Stephen Pond during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Marwah Hameed embraces Officer Mohammed Maher Hameed following a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Zaynab Salman embraces her son Officer Mohammed Maher Hameed following his graduation ceremony along with his 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Officer Arnold Roots embraces Councilman Mike Jones during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Officer James Gibson embraces his cadre following his graduation ceremony along with the rest of 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
The 125th basic recruit class take their oaths on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Graduating officer Mohammed Maher Hameed, center, laughs along with is classmates as they watch a video of their training during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Graduating officer Antonio Fitzpatrick listens on along with the rest of his class during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Class President Officer Whitney Cromer gives remarks during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders gives remarks during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edward listens on during a graduation ceremony for the 125th basic recruit class on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20221202_MET_GRADS
After graduating an officer hold their dress hat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH