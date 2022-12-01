Taylor steps down as CEO of Henrico Education Foundation

Mike Taylor, who has served as CEO of the Henrico Education Foundation for eight years, announced he is stepping down from the position at the end of the year.

Taylor is moving to his home state of Tennessee and to serve as the CEO of the Knox Education Foundation in Knoxville, which will allow him to care for his elderly parents.

Under Taylor’s leadership, the nonprofit organization's reach grew tremendously. The budget went from $474,000 in 2014 to $10.4 million this year.

“We've come a long way. The secret sauce is really listening to the community and finding out what's important to kids, what's important to families and to teachers, and connecting that with funders,” Taylor said in an interview. “I can't say enough about the collaborative nature of (school and county) leadership. It's made the work so much more impactful because of their willingness to try something new.”

With the support of HEF, the Henrico County Public Schools district launched the community schools initiative in 2016. The overarching goal is to knock down some of the barriers that get in the way of students’ success in school. The initiative turns schools into hubs where students and their families can receive onsite support from community partners. The hubs provides free resources related to academics, health services, social services.

As part of the initiative, the school district opened a telehealth clinic at Glen Lea Elementary School last year. The clinic provides free medical, dental and mental health support for students at the East Highland Park school, which has one of the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the county.

This year, the school division opened its first full-service community school in Highland Springs with the support of HEF. Later this school year, the site will provide local students and families with on-site health and dental care; mental health and tutoring services; and space for adult and GED-program classes.

“There is no doubt that (Taylor) has worked to increase connections and partnerships across the region, across the community,” said HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell in a statement. “Those partnerships and connections have in turn multiplied monetary donations coming into the foundation, which have in so many ways had a tremendous impact and ripple effect across Henrico County schools. Our students have truly been the beneficiaries of that work.”

Taylor said that after he leaves Virginia, he will still be able to work with Henrico folks from afar through his work as a board member of the National Association of Education Foundations.

The HEF Board of Directors appointed Robin Rowland, executive director early learning programs, and Jay Shively, chief development officer, as interim co-CEOs, effective Dec. 23. Next year, the HEF Board of Directors will launch a national search for a new CEO.

“I'm really excited about where (HEF is) going because I feel like I'm leaving things in good hands with folks that are going to continue that trajectory and take it to the next level,” Taylor said.