Teacher at Deep Run High School dies unexpectedly

A Deep Run High School teacher died unexpectedly Monday, school principal Brian Fellows said in an email to the school community. Patricia Stockdale was a teacher at Deep Run for the past 11 years and was a Hanover High School teacher before that. Prior to becoming an educator, she was a speechwriter.
"Ms. Stockdale was a kind, polite and caring teacher who loved working with her students," Fellows wrote.
Stockdale was involved in Deep Run's extracurricular programs, and she was known for wearing her Lily Pulitzer pullover, Fellows said. She also was a Deep Run parent.
Fellows and the school's counseling director, Jamie Jackson, have met with Stockdale's students and will continue to meet with them Wednesday.
Members of the school community have left messages online, and school counselors were made available virtually for Tuesday and Wednesday for students and adults in the school's virtual grief room.
"We talked often of her family and how proud she was to be a grandmother. She'd light up and her smile got so big when she spoke of them," one co-worker wrote on the online memorial. "She never failed to ask about me or the things that were going on in my life and always offered a shoulder or ear if I needed it. This loss hurts deeply and I hope her family knows how much the Deep Run family loved her."
Students wrote about memories from Stockdale's economics and history classes, with one saying she "always made it clear how much she cared about her students and wanted us to succeed."
Stockdale is the second member of the Deep Run community to pass away unexpectedly this year. Football player Gabe Henderson died in April following a boating accident on Lake Anna.
Funeral plans for Stockdale were unavailable Tuesday afternoon, and the family couldn't be reached immediately for comment.
