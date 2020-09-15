Teacher at Deep Run High School dies unexpectedly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Deep Run High School teacher died unexpectedly Monday, school principal Brian Fellows said in an email to the school community. Patricia Stockdale was a teacher at Deep Run for the past 11 years and was a Hanover High School teacher before that. Prior to becoming an educator, she was a speechwriter.

"Ms. Stockdale was a kind, polite and caring teacher who loved working with her students," Fellows wrote.

Stockdale was involved in Deep Run's extracurricular programs, and she was known for wearing her Lily Pulitzer pullover, Fellows said. She also was a Deep Run parent.

Fellows and the school's counseling director, Jamie Jackson, have met with Stockdale's students and will continue to meet with them Wednesday.

Members of the school community have left messages online, and school counselors were made available virtually for Tuesday and Wednesday for students and adults in the school's virtual grief room.