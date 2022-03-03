Tebow bill, which lets homeschooled kids play high school sports, is defeated again

A bill that would allow homeschooled students to play high school sports – nicknamed the "Tebow Bill" – has arisen frequently in the General Assembly throughout the past decade. But each year, the Republican-favored bill has been defeated by Democrats.

Thursday was no different.

A Democratic-controlled Senate committee defeated the Tebow Bill on an 8-7 vote. Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, was the lone Democrat to support it. The bill's nickname references former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, a homeschooler who played public school football in Florida.

Supporters say homeschooled kids are entitled to play school sports because their parents pay taxes. But the Virginia High School League and other educational institutions oppose the bill, because homeschoolers can't meet participation requirements, such as taking five classes and passing five classes.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, the bill's sponsor, said some homeschoolers in Floyd and Pulaski Counties don't have access to athletic facilities. The only gyms and fields belong to schools.

Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, quipped those kids would have access to athletic facilities if they stopped homeschooling.

Under the umbrella of parental choice, the bill gained the support of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who made empowering parents a hallmark of his campaign. The Tebow Bill wouldn't force schools to admit homeschooled athletes – it would allow school boards to do so.

"This is a local school option bill," March said. "It's not a mandate. It merely allows."

But Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, asked why school boards should be given the option to admit homeschooled athletes but not the option to require masks. A law that took effect Tuesday requires school boards to make mask wearing optional.

"Advocacy for local control only seems to apply to this legislation," she said.

Thirty-five states have adopted the Tebow Bill, March said.

"I hope we don't have to become the 50th state by the time we do this," said Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.