The Kitchens at Reynolds in the East End receives a $100,000 grant from Bank of America

The Kitchens at Reynolds - the East End culinary school from Reynolds Community College - last week received a $100,000 grant from Bank of America; it plans to use the funds to expand overall accessibility to the college for East End residents.

"The investments in Reynolds bolster our capacity to respond to the community with credentials that lead to careers, which is why these donations are so impactful and we’re grateful for them," said Marianne McGhee, Reynolds director of development.

McGhee cited the college's East End Career Coach that's currently housed in Armstrong High School as an example of an community engagement effort the college has previously partaken in and the type of engagement it plans to expand using the grant.

Reynolds Community College announces plans for The Kitchens at Reynolds in 2016 as an expansion of its existing culinary arts program. With The Kitchens, Reynolds would move its culinary courses out of its downtown campus into a new, 25,000-square-foot facility in the East End, with the goal of creating a pipeline of trained culinary students for the city's restaurant scene.