The Kitchens at Reynolds in the East End receives a $100,000 grant from Bank of America

The Kitchens at Reynolds - the East End culinary school from Reynolds Community College - last week received a $100,000 grant from Bank of America; it plans to use the funds to expand overall accessibility to the college for East End residents.
"The investments in Reynolds bolster our capacity to respond to the community with credentials that lead to careers, which is why these donations are so impactful and we’re grateful for them," said Marianne McGhee, Reynolds director of development.
McGhee cited the college's East End Career Coach that's currently housed in Armstrong High School as an example of an community engagement effort the college has previously partaken in and the type of engagement it plans to expand using the grant.
Reynolds Community College announces plans for The Kitchens at Reynolds in 2016 as an expansion of its existing culinary arts program. With The Kitchens, Reynolds would move its culinary courses out of its downtown campus into a new, 25,000-square-foot facility in the East End, with the goal of creating a pipeline of trained culinary students for the city's restaurant scene.
The school raised $10 million to open the facility in July 2020, according to a news release, however, McGhee said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school had to restrict walk-ins as well as other community engagement efforts due to the pandemic, but offered hybrid instruction for 110 students, compared to the 120 students they had enrolled in 2019. McGhee declined to clarify if these figures were for the Kitchens or general school.
Victor Branch, president of Bank of America Richmond said in the release that the company is dedicated to helping the college address the barriers within Richmond's East End that inhibit residents from gaining workforce training in culinary arts or having access to higher education.
“The training and education this grant will help Reynolds provide are foundational to jobs that pay well and help families not just get by, but plan and save for the future,” Branch said.
Alongside the job training, which includes training for intermediate positions in cooking such as a line cook, McGhee said the grant will also be utilized to help Reynolds conduct more community engagement efforts.
"Proximity is really important," McGhee said. "The proximity to a community college within a neighborhood that has not had the level of investment that other areas of our community have had is critically important. Access to education, with Reynolds Community College is access to a higher wage, access to jobs that have strong hiring and economic and social mobility opportunity."
