The land value of Fox Elementary dropped 50%. City officials say it's an anomaly, not a conspiracy.

In the days following the three-alarm fire that engulfed William Fox Elementary School, Richmond residents are speculating online about why the school’s land value decreased by more than 50% in the course of a year.

In 2021, Fox’s land was valued at $3.88 million, before dropping to $1.42 million this year, according to city real estate assessor records. But schools and other public properties aren't subject to property taxes, which is why city officials say they didn't notice sooner that it was overvalued.

Chief Assessment Officer Richie McKeithen boiled down the drastic decrease in Fox’s land assessment to the fact that Fox was being valued as commercial land even though it has always sat in a residential zone.

Because the Fox property is not taxable and the assessor’s office is strapped for resources, the yearly focus is drawn to land that is taxable, McKeithen said. Mistakenly valuing Fox as a commercial property recently came to the surface after a land schedule was completed for Fox and the surrounding area — which McKeithen said was a routine procedure meant to bring the value of those parcels in line with that of similar parcels in residential areas.

“There’s no conspiracy or nothing like that,” McKeithen said in an interview. “It’s just basic appraisal stuff, that’s all.”

Fox Elementary is among seven Richmond Public Schools parcels where the land value fell drastically from 2021 to 2022. Mary Munford Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, Amelia Street School and the Cooperative Training Center building’s land values dropped between 20% and 50%, while the land values of Fox, Binford Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School all dropped by over 50%. Despite the decreases at some locations, the overall value of land owned by Richmond Public Schools has increased by more than $20 million in the last year, according to assessment records. Home assessments were up an average of 11% in the city.

Meanwhile, residents who in the days after the fire noticed the assessment change from earlier this year insist there’s more to the story. In an online thread on Nextdoor, an online forum broken down by neighborhoods, people in Richmond are using the information to fuel conspiracy theories about the fire and whether the property would be used for a school or another development. The speculation was based on no other evidence.

Richmond City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the 2nd District, in a Monday interview in response to questions about the online discussions about the property assessments and tweets she and others sent this past weekend, said “this is a real tragedy we’re trying to work through. I understand people have questions and that emotions are really high right now. I just hope people will let the investigations play out. We should know more soon.”

“I, and this is also what I’ve heard from city administration, have no interest in seeing anything other than Fox remaining at its current location as a school. It’s a center of the community and it has got a great history,” Jordan added.

Superintendent Jason Kamras earlier this week sought to quell the rumors, announcing in a message to Richmond Public School families that the school will remain. "I believe everyone is committed to rebuilding Fox at 2300 Hanover [Avenue]. ... Fox ES will rise again on that spot," he said.

In the wake of the fire, Ben Plache, a longtime Fan District resident, logged into Nextdoor and immediately saw the thread speculating about what caused the fire and felt compelled to engage in the conversation.

“I read it and it seemed kind of absurd,” Plache said in an interview. “The claims people were making didn’t make any sense to me.”

Specific claims that puzzled Plache included the idea that property assessments somehow is a factor in how much money the city would receive for the property and that the city is looking to sell the property at all.

“And the other piece that didn’t make sense to me is that the city would burn down the property. That doesn’t just seem realistic,” Plache said.

Students who attend Fox are zoned to then attend Binford Middle and Thomas Jefferson. When asked specifically why Binford and Thomas Jefferson were also drastically decreased in value, McKeithen said it was “more than likely” the same situation as Fox. And with more resources devoted to his commercial appraisal unit, McKeithen said that more publicly owned properties would be due for value adjustments in coming years.

“It’s sort of an anomaly anyways because the schools might be in areas where it’s residential but it’s something the size of a school, it’s not like a single residential single-family house,” McKeithen said.

The Richmond Assessor's office is overseen by the City Council, meaning that it is technically apart from the core city administration led by Mayor Levar Stoney. When asked about the changes, and whether his administration had asked the assessor to lower the values of local schools, Stoney said no.

"I have no clue," he said. "I know that these assessment values change all the time. The assessor has a formula for all that - not the administration."

Jessica Nocera Follow Jessica Nocera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Chris Suarez Follow Chris Suarez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today