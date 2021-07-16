The long downfall of Delta Chi, the fraternity VCU banned following a student’s death

Virginia Tech suspended seven of the nine fraternities, but some continued operating off campus with the blessing of their national headquarters. These rogue fraternities were “a serious threat to the reputation of Virginia Tech,” the report stated.

At least six VCU fraternities and sororities have been suspended for hazing since 2010.

A permanent ban

By February of this year, Delta Chi had been forbidden from throwing parties again. It had missed the minimum GPA, and VCU had canceled all fraternity social events because of the pandemic.

But Delta Chi hosted an event Feb. 26 anyway, calling it an associate member initiation ceremony. Gilbert, the chapter adviser, said he attended from 7 p.m. to 7:30 for a pinning ceremony, and he never saw Oakes there.

"I'm not at social events with 21-year-olds," he said.

It was just two days after VCU had given an anti-hazing presentation to Greek organizations. The first example of hazing the university listed: forced alcohol consumption.