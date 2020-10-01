The number of COVID cases at Virginia college campuses has surpassed 5,000

Colleges across Virginia opened their campuses this fall knowing they would see cases of the coronavirus. Now, a month or more into the semester, the total number of cases on college campuses in the state has reached 5,300.
Three schools – James Madison University, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia – account for more than 3,000 of those cases. JMU, which plans to reopen its campus Monday following a month-long shutdown, has passed 1,500, though only 60 are active. On Wednesday, Virginia Tech reported its 1,000th case since the pandemic began, and the total at the UVA is nearing 800.
It took a little more than a month for the number of cases to balloon from 500 to 5,000. According to The New York Times, there have been more 130,000 cases on college campuses nationwide.
But numbers tell only part of the story. While JMU was forced to close its campus as it approached 1,000 cases, Virginia Tech has reached 1,000, and closing its campus doesn’t appear imminent. Mark Owczarski, a spokesperson for the school, said Virginia Tech intends to complete the fall semester as it is currently operating but that it must remain vigilant.
“As President [Timothy] Sands has said many times before, we are not out of the woods yet,” Owczarski said.
A university’s capacity for isolating infected students goes a long way in determining its ability to keep campus open even as the number of cases climb. JMU nearly filled its initial capacity for isolation space. But Virginia Tech has carved out more isolation space and has filled only 40% of its 210 isolation beds. UVA has filled 5% of its isolation space, and VCU has used 6%.
Seeing new cases on campus was nearly inevitable, said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, an infectious diseases specialist at VCU Health.
"Complete risk mitigation on a college campus to eliminate COVID-19 transmission is likely not feasible," Bearman said.
Dr. Danny Avula, health director for Henrico and Richmond, said that the hope for universities is to quickly isolate infected students to prevent widespread transmission.
At some colleges, the rise of infections has slowed in recent weeks. Cases seem to have plateaued at Radford and VCU. JMU’s climb has slowed since its decision to close campus Sept. 7. While VCU saw 198 cases in the first two weeks of the semester, that number has grown by only 78 in the past four weeks. VCU president Michael Rao said the school put its faith in its students that they could act in a responsible manner.
“All young people are not irresponsible. They’re actually quite responsible,” he said at a meeting of college presidents last month. “We had to decide whether we had some faith in them. We decided we did.”
Severe infection and hospitalization is uncommon among otherwise-healthy college-age students, and no Virginia college has reported a COVID-related death. A student at Appalachian State University in North Carolina died recently following COVID-related complications. And students can also spread the virus to the community beyond campus.
"Infected students still play an important role in the community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection," Bearman said.
Across the state, the virus’s spread on college campuses has been unrelenting. Small schools are not immune; neither are rural schools. Nearly every college that opened campus this fall has reported a case. (Three colleges, Virginia State University, Randolph College and Hampton University, kept their campuses closed this semester, and not every college publishes the number of positive tests on its website.)
Emory & Henry College, located in Emory with an enrollment of 1,200 students, has reported just three total cases this semester, all students. Other small schools have reported small clusters: Ferrum, with an enrollment of 1,000 has reported 27. Hampden-Sydney, with an enrollment under 900, has reported 41 cases. Bridgewater, with 1,600 students, has had 35. Bluefield College has paused in-person classes twice this semester because of clusters that have arisen. The school, which sits on the West Virginia border and has an enrollment of 1,200, has experienced 68 total cases.
George Mason, which has reported a vastly lower number of cases than schools of comparable size, has seen an uptick. Its positive cases doubled from 33 to 66 last weekend.
In an effort to contain the virus's spread, larger schools have begun beefing up their testing and contact tracing efforts. VCU established its own contact tracing unit, hiring eight students as part-time workers and selecting five full-time employees as supervisors. UVA is paying the Virginia Department of Health $178,000 to support seven new staff contact tracers and case investigators.
Virginia Tech began randomly selecting students this week for mandatory prevalence testing. The school says it intends to test 5% of the population of students who live on-campus or attend in-person classes.
UVA has limited gatherings to five people and asked students not to travel out of town unless necessary. This week, it announced a short-term restricted operations plan that it will implement only if conditions worsen. The plan could involve moving most classes online, prohibiting all in-person events and restricting access to academic buildings.
The school doesn’t say what specific factors would trigger an implementation. Active cases, trends and how well individuals are following guidelines are all factors.
“There isn’t a specific figure that triggers an action,” the university’s statement reads. “UVA has committed to closely watching a number of metrics and indicators.”
