The number of COVID cases at Virginia college campuses has surpassed 5,000

A university’s capacity for isolating infected students goes a long way in determining its ability to keep campus open even as the number of cases climb. JMU nearly filled its initial capacity for isolation space. But Virginia Tech has carved out more isolation space and has filled only 40% of its 210 isolation beds. UVA has filled 5% of its isolation space, and VCU has used 6%.

Seeing new cases on campus was nearly inevitable, said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, an infectious diseases specialist at VCU Health.

"Complete risk mitigation on a college campus to eliminate COVID-19 transmission is likely not feasible," Bearman said.

Dr. Danny Avula, health director for Henrico and Richmond, said that the hope for universities is to quickly isolate infected students to prevent widespread transmission.

At some colleges, the rise of infections has slowed in recent weeks. Cases seem to have plateaued at Radford and VCU. JMU’s climb has slowed since its decision to close campus Sept. 7. While VCU saw 198 cases in the first two weeks of the semester, that number has grown by only 78 in the past four weeks. VCU president Michael Rao said the school put its faith in its students that they could act in a responsible manner.