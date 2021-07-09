The Republican Party of Virginia isn't happy with Larry Sabato's tweets

Sabato, who founded the Center for Politics in 1998 and predicts the outcomes of elections across the country, said there isn't a place in the discussion of Jan. 6 for defending the point of view of both sides. "Too many cowards out there won't stand up and shout the truth," he tweeted.

Brian Coy, a spokesman for UVA, said there is nothing in the university's code of conduct that limits faculty from engaging in expression that is protected under the First Amendment.

"Free expression and exchange of ideas is a core value of our university from its very founding," Coy said.

Last month, UVA's board of visitors endorsed a statement on free expression, saying "All views, beliefs and perspectives deserve to be articulated and heard free from interference."

Ken Stroupe, chief of staff for the Center for Politics, said it's a dangerous place for political parties to call out the opinions of academics that are protected by the First Amendment.

"This is not what political parties in America should stand for," Stroupe said.