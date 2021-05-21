The Richmond School Board is creating a Governance manual; what constitutes good governance?

In an interview, Jones said that while there has been contention between Board members, she sees the Board as publicly going through growing pains as a new Board tasked with reviving an already challenged school district from a pandemic that brought on even more challenges.

“You bring on four new people, and you’re being integrated into a group of people who were already there, so it’s finding your niche and understanding each other’s roles,” she said in an interview. “I don’t think it’s bad governance… I think to say bad governance means you’re not doing a good job, and I wouldn’t want to imply that. In fact, I do believe we’re all there for the same reason.”

Kim Bridges, a former member on the Board who is also a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Education said that dissent is a natural part of governance. But when dissent becomes unproductive, that’s a sign of governance that should be improved.

“Dissent is not a bad thing,” Bridges said. “But it's about how do you manage that so that it's productive dissent, and a lot of that comes back to that relationship and trust building.”