The Richmond School Board is creating a Governance manual; what constitutes good governance?

The Richmond School Board is tasking a committee with drafting a manual for how the nine-member body should govern after state education officials said improving Board function was a priority.
The comment came during a closed-door meeting in March between Virginia Department of Education leaders and Board Chairwoman Cheryl Burke, who said at a School Board meeting the state was “concerned” about the board’s governing.
"The state is very much concerned about us and the manner in which we're moving forward as a board," Burke said during a May 3rd meeting.
She did not return requests for an interview about what, specifically, the state wishes to see improved; other Board members while acknowledging late nights and occasional disagreements said the body is working to find its way and striving to put children first.
The state’s interest in how the Richmond School Board steers the city’s public system of education for roughly 25,000 students predates the current Board. Leadership and governance were among five key priorities for mandatory improvement in a memorandum of understanding the school system entered into with the state in 2017.
Ninth District School Board member Nicole Jones will lead the effort to develop a blueprint on the heels of Burke’s March 22 meeting with State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, the president of the state Board of Education and the VDOE’s director of school quality.
State education department spokesman Charles Pyle declined to make officials available for interviews about the state’s wishes for Richmond. Aurelia Ortiz, director of the office of school quality for VDOE, issued a statement through Pyle.
"Having consistent and agreed upon school board protocols promotes sound governance, public transparency, clear processes and expectations, and enables a division’s superintendent to maximize the work of staff to address and meet the identified needs of the school division and advance student achievement," Ortiz said.
Research shows that effective governance impacts student achievement at the building level, and that ineffective School Boards often show certain characteristics. According to one study, low performing Boards often will have certain members who are trying to push their own agendas, will spend less time discussing student achievement, and have seemingly bad working relationships with other team members. They also had fewer members seeking the advice of the superintendent.
Discussion of what effective governance is or is not has come forth during some recent Board meetings, especially as it relates to the question of whether or not the School Board should have taken the advice of Superintendent Jason Kamras about leaving responsibility for building schools with the city. On April 12, the Board voted with a slender majority to take back its authority to oversee school construction, and the vote passed well into the night with no first reading.
In an interview, Jones said that while there has been contention between Board members, she sees the Board as publicly going through growing pains as a new Board tasked with reviving an already challenged school district from a pandemic that brought on even more challenges.
“You bring on four new people, and you’re being integrated into a group of people who were already there, so it’s finding your niche and understanding each other’s roles,” she said in an interview. “I don’t think it’s bad governance… I think to say bad governance means you’re not doing a good job, and I wouldn’t want to imply that. In fact, I do believe we’re all there for the same reason.”
Kim Bridges, a former member on the Board who is also a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Education said that dissent is a natural part of governance. But when dissent becomes unproductive, that’s a sign of governance that should be improved.
“Dissent is not a bad thing,” Bridges said. “But it's about how do you manage that so that it's productive dissent, and a lot of that comes back to that relationship and trust building.”
Kamras declined to comment for this story, but has publicly critiqued the Board’s engagement with the community when it came to school construction. The school construction conundrum isn’t the first time the Board has differed with Kamras. Earlier this year, after weeks of discussion, the Board voted to delay year-round school, which was Kamras’ solution to curb the ‘COVID-19’ slide after a full year of virtual school for a majority of RPS students.
Kenya Gibson, 3rd District, who introduced the resolution wresting back control of building schools, said that those who voted for it are closest to the communities they represent.
"The majority on the School Board -- those that voted for my Schools Build Schools resolution are RPS parents," she said in a statement. "Those closest to the problem are closest to the solution, and that is what democratic governance is about."
Gibson also took issue, generally, with a Board comprised of a historic number of Black women, being held up for state scrutiny.
"We are a majority Black women institution, governing a majority Black city school system, dealing with decades of racist defunding from the state. The notion that Black people cannot govern goes back in Virginia to the ugliest of racist ideology used to discredit the first Black public officials following the end of the civil war," she said in a statement.
Stephanie Rizzi, the fifth district School Board member, said that change is tough.
"We are not supposed to always agree, and things are getting done," she said. "Change is always hard."
School Board Vice Chairman Jonathan Young, who voted for the Schools Building Schools resolution but against the delay of year-round school, agreed.
“We just had a really big contentious debate in this town relevant to a year round calendar, and the superintendent's recommendation, and he was not shy about it,” he said in an interview. “I happen to agree with him and still agree with him on that subject 100%, some of my colleagues did not. And that's okay.”
