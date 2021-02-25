The University of Richmond confronts its racist legacy

"We were very adamant we wanted the names removed," said Anthony Polcari, president of the Richmond College Student Government Association, who added that he will continue to press for removal and reparations for the descendants of those enslaved at UR. "There is a sense of disappointment and there's going to be, I expect, some blowback from the student body."

Noella Park, president of the Westhampton College Government Association, echoed Polcari in continuing to advocate for the removal of the names. But she added that Mitchell's name juxtaposed against Freeman's "really does open up an interesting dialogue."

Mitchell's great great nephew agreed.

“I’m overjoyed," said John Mitchell. "Because it’s not just naming the building; I think it actually does something that people keep saying: starting a conversation. This one does start a conversation because he and Douglas Freeman had a back and forth."

Crutcher connected with the Mitchell family through the editor's great great niece, Kimberly Wilson, a former UR employee whose twin daughters have ties to the school.

He wrote that Mitchell's name on the building will be a recognition of those at UR and in Richmond "who both suffered through and subverted racial oppression."