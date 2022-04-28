'There are too many kids.' Vote on River City Middle rezoning sparks outcry

Frustrations are running high days after the Richmond School Board rejected a rezoning plan to alleviate crowding at River City Middle, a Southside building bursting at the seams.

A city councilman held a news conference Thursday calling for action to alleviate the overcrowding, while the four School Board members who voted for the rezoning plan released a statement in an effort to set the facts straight. Another School Board member took to Facebook to criticize a lack of rezoning options. Thursday evening parents and community members gathered across the street from Maymont at the Carillon Shelter, to discuss shared frustrations centered on the school board.

The school board on Monday voted down the River City Middle School rezoning committee's recommendation 5-4. Those who voted against the plan expressed concerns about the impact to open enrollment and claimed the committee only created one proposal.

While the School Board voted down the plan this week, the rezoning issue is back on the agenda at this coming Monday's meeting, May 2. District 5 School Board member Stephanie Rizzi asked that additional information regarding the rezoning be presented Monday.

Though it was built for up to 1,500 students, River City Middle opened in September with 1,626 students. Enrollment at the school on Hull Street Road is projected to grow to 1,740 students by the 2024-25 academic year.

“It is unconscionable for us to open up River City next year with 1,600 students," Superintendent Jason Kamras said, as he held back tears, during Monday’s School Board work session. "It will be dangerous, and it will be a dereliction of our collective duty to our children."

The River City Middle rezoning committee began meeting in December to tackle the building’s dramatic overcrowding. The committee's recommendation, affirmed by the superintendent's administration, looked to move 453 students from River City to three other middle schools: Lucille Brown, James H. Binford and Thomas C. Boushall.

According to the proposal, if changes were made for the upcoming school year, River City’s capacity would drop to 78%, Lucille Brown’s capacity would become 76% and Binford and Boushall would both sit at 74% capacity.

“I do not believe given where we are now in the school year, that there is any other alternative that can be created that will meet the board's objectives,” Kamras said Monday night.

Richmond School Board Vice Chair Kenya Gibson criticized the committee in a Wednesday Facebook post for presenting a single rezoning option, stating “options are the norm with rezoning.”

The school board, according to Gibson, could not reach a rezoning decision without a corresponding budget and transportation plans. Those "operational requirements" are necessary in the decision making process when the district in question has limited resources, Gibson said.

“Without question, it is unacceptable for River City Middle School to remain overcrowded. This must be addressed for the upcoming school year,” wrote Gibson, who represents the 3rd District.

On Wednesday, School Board members Cheryl Burke (7th District), Liz Doerr (1st District), Nicole Jones (9th District) and Dawn Page (8th District) who voted in favor of the rezoning plan Monday night, issued a joint statement regarding the 5-4 vote.

“The school board prioritized school choice that advantages white and affluent families over the safety and security of Black and Brown students on the southside,” the statement reads.

The Southside majority-minority school has a population of 48.1% Black students, 47.4% Hispanic students, 2.1% white students, 1.2% students of multiple races, 1% of Asian students, 0.2% American Indian students and 0.1% Native Hawaiian students, according to September 2021 enrollment numbers.

“The choice made by five school board member colleagues on Monday effectively abandons 400+ children overcrowding in River City in order to preserve ~40 open enrollment spaces in one of the better-resources schools [Binford] in the district," the statement said, calling it "a clear dereliction of that duty we have to make hard choices.”

Binford Principal Melissa Rickey expressed support during Monday's School Board public comment period for welcoming River City students into her school next fall.

The principals of all four middle schools affected by the plan were in favor of the rezoning, according to the Wednesday statement.

During public comment ahead of Monday's vote, River City Middle Principal Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton asked the board to think of students in the overcrowded school.

"Please consider the 1,525 students who have never been in school with more than 800 students before, the 510 8th graders who have never had this many classmates, the 509 7th graders who can't eat lunch with their 508 classmates, the 509 6th graders who have more students in their class than were in their elementary school, the 469 ESL [English as a Second Language] students, the 82 newcomers who are learning a new country and culture and experiencing culture shock on another level [and] the 176 exceptional education students who share one compliance coordinator.”

City Council member Michael Jones, whose 9th District includes the school, held a news conference Thursday morning in River City’s parking lot.

“The families, teachers and staff of River City Middle have been desperately begging for help,” Jones said. “What message is the school board sending to the children and the community of Southside? That they must settle for less than optimal learning environments in an overcrowded school?

As Jones spoke Thursday morning, a small group of Richmond Public School parents and community members stood behind him. School Board member Nicole Jones, also of the 9th District, Council Vice President Ellen Robertson, of the 6th District, Richmond NAACP President J.J. Minor and Pastor Robert Winfree of New Life Deliverance Tabernacle were in attendance.

School Board member Nicole Jones, who sits on the River City rezoning committee, spoke Thursday morning.

“We are tired. And I said this on Monday, to literally deny a proposal that eliminates and alleviates pressure for a school that is overcrowded, that affects Black and brown students, that we all know the violence is in an uproar right now … it is a safety issue now,” Nicole Jones said.

On the issue of open enrollment, Jones said parents who are taking those open seats in order to avoid sending their child to their neighborhood school need to stop.

Through tears Thursday morning, Becca DuVal, a rising Binford parent, voiced support for River City students to take the 40 seats at Binford.

“We should not shy away from equitable education,” DuVal said. “Enough is enough. Let’s do something about it.”

Tisha Erby, a Richmond Public Schools parent who has two children at River City, wants children to be moved out of the overcrowded middle school. Erby said because of the school’s excessive number of students, teachers are left to teach in hallways, the cafeteria, the gym, and the auditorium.

“River City is doing their job. ... They are doing everything they can to put these kids first, to keep these kids safe, but they need help,” Erby said in an interview Thursday morning.

“As I feel and see, there are too many kids,” she said. “The teachers are tired.”