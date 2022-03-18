'They're ridiculously strong for being out here'; Atlee students, community show LGBTQ support during Friday protest

Both sides of Atlee Station Road in front of Atlee High School buzzed Friday afternoon as dozens of students and LGBTQ supporters protested recent actions by the Hanover County School Board related to its transgender policies.

About 40 parents and supporters of the LGBTQ community stood across the street from the school Friday afternoon, waving signs and making their presence known as about 50 students walked out of school around 2:10 p.m. The school day ends at 3:45 p.m.

Hanover's school board voted last week to allow Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, known for its anti-LGBTQ stance, to review the board's equal educational opportunities policy. It's the most recent action taken by the board, which, last November, shot down a policy change that would have explicitly allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that aligned with their identity. That's after the board failed to have state-mandated transgender policies in place by the start of the school year last September.

Michael and Kiri Berdan and their three children ages 1 to 5 stood among the parents and supporters Friday afternoon. Kiri Berdan held a sign that read "This Mama Loves & Supports You."

"It's important...to teach my kids that we need to be respectful and loving and supportive of all other humans, especially in places like our own communities," she said. As newcomers to Hanover, "our bubble in Hanover is still super small - we don't know any trans kids, we don't any LGBTQ kids yet."

But "it's important that people like us who aren't connected still show up," she said.

Her husband said he was there to support change "that we hope will happen in the coming years." Michael Berdan called the board's rejection of state mandated transgender bathroom policies - plus its recent vote on ADF - "concerning."

"I don't want my kids attending schools in a district that does that," he said.

Jinx Lange, an Atlee sophomore who identifies as nonbinary, at one point walked from the student group across Atlee Station Road to where her parents were standing on the other side of street. Lange held a sign that read: "Tolerance is Key."

When asked how students were feeling, "there's a lot of anger," Lange said, as well as nervousness. In the days leading up to Friday there were efforts by school administrators to deter or even stop the protest, including emails to the school community and announcements to students, Lang said.

A note sent Thursday to the Atlee community by Atlee Principal John Wheeler and Robert Staley, director of secondary education, said school officials were aware of an "unapproved student walkout" and that students should abide by the school division's code of conduct "by reporting to and staying in their designated, supervised areas during instructional time."

The note said "students who do not follow these expectations will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with" that code of conduct.

"He did not succeed, clearly," Lange said Friday, referring to efforts by Wheeler to deter students or the community.

As for punishment, Lange said, "he can punish us for ditching, not for protesting."

That same message was reiterated Friday afternoon in another note from Wheeler to the Atlee school community.

That note explained that on Friday, "a small group of students exited our school building and held a non-threatening demonstration outside our school."

"We would like to express our appreciation to the vast majority of our students who chose not to engage in this unapproved activity," it said. "School safety is of paramount importance and leaving our school building during the instructional day is simply not safe." It said students "who do not follow these expectations will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct."

Maddie Moralez, an Atlee senior, crossed the street to the parent/supporter group. She the protest was "a really nice change of pace" because her LGBTQ friends experience a lot of bullying and disrespect at school. She said little is done by school officials to curb that.

Atlee is a "discriminating place where so many people do not feel loved," Moralez said.

Also standing across the street from the school, Hanover resident Oliver Marino heard about the protests and wanted to show his support. As a trans adult who attended schools elsewhere in Virginia, "I know how it felt going to high school and feeling like no one in the world cared about ..what happened to us," he said.

"I wanted to show up for these kids and show them there are people out there who have made it through high school and made it to adulthood and they can do it," he said.

"They're ridiculously strong for being out here - I'm so proud of all of them."