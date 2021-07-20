Think tank report says Virginia higher education funding is unjust and lacks transparency

More students are borrowing to pay the cost of their education, and they're borrowing more. The average amount borrowed by a Virginia public school student has more than tripled from $3,000 in 1992 to $10,500 in 2018. Accounting for inflation, the size of a student loan has nearly doubled.

Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, head of the House Appropriations Committee, disputed the notion that college funding isn't transparent or consistent. Each university has its own formula for determining its need, he said, and each college has different needs, sizes and curricula. The General Assembly tries to keep funding equitable based on each university's request and need, but some disparity is unavoidable.

"It's up to each institution to make their own request to the commonwealth and be able to justify their request to the commonwealth," Torian said.

Before the state allocates funding for each of the 15 public universities, each school makes a request. The governor's office reviews the request and proposes funding levels. Then the General Assembly reviews the requests and proposal and makes adjustments as it sees fit. Universities also submit six-year plans that include general funding requests so all groups know the institution's needs.

That system is broken and opaque, said James Murphy, a co-author of the report.