'This is just the beginning': After tumultuous virtual year, RPS projects 85% graduation rate - a 14 percentage point increase from last year

"I'm just glad people are graduating," he said in an interview. "That's the best I can say, whether it be a couple more than it was last year, as long as people are graduating from high school, I'm just happy for everyone."

Joe Pasani, the principal at Wythe, said he knew the year was tough for students, but he kept his expectations high and refused to accept excuses.

“I think there was a strong administrative focus on ‘Do we know each graduate? Do we know their story? And do we know what we need to do to ensure they graduate?'” he said. He also took advantage of some of the systemic shifts that RPS has gone to, like allowing students who can’t attend school during the day to do so at night time.

The city’s Latino students, while still having the lowest graduation rate this year of all subgroups, increased their graduation rate from 33% to 60%.

“Our Latino graduation rate was unconscionable,” Epp said of the 33% graduation rate for Latino students last year. “And it didn’t just happen overnight. Just like you don’t gain weight overnight, or you don’t develop heart disease overnight, this doesn’t just happen.”