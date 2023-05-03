A Richmond public school teacher is on leave after a video surfaced of her telling a Latino student that she could only speak English in class.
The video, which The Richmond Times-Dispatch is not publishing, was shared to social media April 26 by several accounts, including that of Ultra Radio Richmond, a local Spanish-language station. The incident in question occurred at
Thomas C. Boushall Middle School last week.
On the video, the teacher tells a student that “English is spoken in this class. Period” and that “the School Board will back me up.”
The student replies that she “didn’t know speaking my own language was wrong,” at which point the teacher says that other students who speak French or Russian are also required to speak English in the classroom.
After further discussion, including other students coming to their classmate’s defense and the teacher telling the initial student to “shut up talking” multiple times, she sends the student out of class to see the principal.
‘Will not be tolerated at Richmond Public Schools’
Richmond Public Schools declined to answer questions from The Times-Dispatch about details of the incident — including whether the division has any policies prohibiting the use of languages other than English in the classroom — citing an ongoing personnel matter.
Spokeswoman Lorena Arias shared a statement from Chief Wellness Officer Renesha Parks indicating that the teacher will remain on administrative leave pending an investigation by RPS’ Employee Relations team.
“Racism, bigotry, and intolerance of any kind will not be tolerated at Richmond Public Schools,” Parks said. “RPS happily serves a diverse group of students across many races and nationalities. We will continue to support and advocate for them all.”
Parents, including the mother of the student who was being reprimanded by the teacher, and former students in Richmond — along with several people associated with the local chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the country’s largest Latino advocacy group — voiced their concerns at a Monday night meeting of the Richmond School Board.
The school’s demographic makeup is about 44% Hispanic and 51% Black, according to
School Quality Profiles from the Virginia Department of Education.
‘She wouldn’t stop crying’
The student’s mother addressed the school board at its meeting Monday night, saying that the incident had a negative impact on her child. The mother has not been identified by name to protect the identity of the student.
“Even though many people might not believe it or might not see it this way, with a little girl it affects them emotionally,” the woman said, speaking through a translator. “The day this happened my daughter arrived home and she locked herself in her bedroom and she wouldn’t stop crying. The next day they called her to the office to speak with her. And she said that she went and hid in the restrooms because she was afraid to speak out.”
Several people with the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) also spoke to the school board in response to the incident. The group’s local president, Rachel Gomez, said the incident at Boushall has been one of several incidents that have been reported to LULAC.
“It makes me curious as to how the student knew what was going to happen and why to record it,” Gomez said. “Apparently, this is an ongoing situation in this class. Also [I want] to recognize that district wide, this is a systemic issues that is not being handled properly.”
Most of the reports to the group have been anonymous, Gomez said, from parents, teachers and students. An accompanying letter said that the LULAC group speakers called for the teacher’s removal and asked that RPS consider a mandatory “civics training” for teachers and students. They also asked for the formation of a task force focused on the health of Latino students in the district.
The group previously pushed for the creation of a similar commission in August 2022, but were unsuccessful.
“I know you members of the school board and I know that none of you, not one of you would condone this type of treatment of a child, of a student,” said Vilma Seymour, immediate past president of Richmond Region LULAC, “… The sad part for me is this isn’t the first time I’ve heard this. It’s one of the few times it’s been caught on audio. So we need action from the school board to denounce this practice by teachers. It’s not okay.”
The most common undergraduate degrees awarded in every state
The most common undergraduate degrees awarded in every state
A paper published by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce in 2011, titled
"The College Payoff," analyzed the ever-present debate about the financial worthiness of a college degree, many times obtained through ballooning debt.
The study found that over a lifetime, "bachelor's degree holders earn 31% more than those with an associate's degree and 74% more than those with just a high school diploma," and while there are instances where six-figure jobs are obtained by those whose secondary education ended at the baccalaureate level, it is the exception rather than the rule.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, those with the lowest earning potential are workers who did not complete high school, who on average will go on to earn $973,000 over a lifetime. Meanwhile the highest earners are professional degree holders, who can potentially make upwards of $3.6 million during their working years.
For those who chose to attend college, deciding on where to study—and which field of study to pursue—can be impactful. Each year, about 3 million undergraduate degrees are granted and 2 million of them are bachelor's degrees. According to the
National Center for Education Statistics, the top three degree programs for the period 2009-2010 through 2019-2020 were business, health programs, and social sciences/history, with psychology, biological/biomedical sciences, and engineering not far behind.
Wage variation among fields can vary to an astounding degree. As
reported by Stacker in March 2023, "On a national level, those who study nuclear engineering technologies or become technicians in that field have the highest median earnings three years after graduation at $107,804, followed by the fields of biomathematics, bioinformatics, and computational biology ($98,074)." This same report showed that in some states graduates in various liberal arts fields—such as English literature, music, and even education—see earnings as little as one-third of those of engineering grads.
Nonetheless, the disparity in potential future earnings does not necessarily detract from the popularity of such degrees.
Best Universities compiled data from the Department of Education on the average number of students enrolled in a particular undergraduate program in the 2017 and 2018 school years, the most recent data available. Slides are sorted alphabetically by state and show the most common degrees awarded to students who attended college in those states.
Alabama
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 7,077 (9.8%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 5,655 (7.8%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 5,213 (7.2%)
#4. Business/Commerce, General: 3,978 (5.5%)
#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 3,565 (4.9%)
Alaska
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 409 (9.5%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 260 (6.0%)
#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 207 (4.8%)
#4. Accounting and Related Services: 162 (3.7%)
#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 136 (3.1%)
Arizona
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 20,259 (11.4%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 19,261 (10.8%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 13,465 (7.6%)
#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 10,142 (5.7%)
#5. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 7,270 (4.1%)
Arkansas
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,748 (14.3%)
#2. Business/Commerce, General: 4,099 (8.7%)
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,578 (5.5%)
#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 2,331 (4.9%)
#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,925 (4.1%)
California
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 99,222 (16.1%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 61,299 (9.9%)
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 25,685 (4.2%)
#4. Psychology, General: 22,734 (3.7%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 19,506 (3.2%)
Colorado
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 10,178 (10.4%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 8,325 (8.5%)
#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 5,923 (6.0%)
#4. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 4,568 (4.7%)
#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,496 (3.6%)
Connecticut
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 2,920 (6.9%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,484 (5.9%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,884 (4.5%)
#4. Psychology, General: 1,716 (4.1%)
#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,620 (3.8%)
Delaware
#1. Business/Commerce, General: 3,318 (21.6%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,125 (7.3%)
#3. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 663 (4.3%)
#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 608 (3.9%)
#5. Accounting and Related Services: 572 (3.7%)
Florida
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 64,438 (17.9%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 34,479 (9.6%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 33,889 (9.4%)
#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 16,756 (4.7%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 13,018 (3.6%)
Georgia
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 22,576 (11.3%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 17,337 (8.7%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,192 (5.1%)
#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 8,172 (4.1%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 7,849 (3.9%)
Hawaii
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 11,634 (25.3%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 3,632 (7.9%)
#3. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 3,333 (7.3%)
#4. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 2,756 (6.0%)
#5. Computer and Information Sciences, General: 1,952 (4.2%)
Idaho
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 3,989 (15.8%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,731 (6.9%)
#3. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 1,576 (6.2%)
#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,401 (5.6%)
#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,072 (4.2%)
Illinois
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 20,153 (9.6%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 19,875 (9.5%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 18,020 (8.6%)
#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 8,149 (3.9%)
#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 7,524 (3.6%)
Indiana
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 16,519 (14.1%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 9,335 (8.0%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 8,999 (7.7%)
#4. Business/Commerce, General: 4,867 (4.2%)
#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 4,614 (3.9%)
Iowa
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,297 (13.3%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,496 (5.3%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,159 (4.6%)
#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 1,650 (3.5%)
#5. Health and Physical Education/Fitness: 1,465 (3.1%)
Kansas
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,540 (12.4%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,744 (9.0%)
#3. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 4,608 (8.7%)
#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,825 (5.3%)
#5. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 2,010 (3.8%)
Kentucky
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,238 (8.6%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,800 (6.6%)
#3. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 4,063 (5.6%)
#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,038 (5.6%)
#5. Computer and Information Sciences, General: 3,803 (5.2%)
Louisiana
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 13,197 (16.7%)
#2. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 6,013 (7.6%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 5,772 (7.3%)
#4. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 3,920 (5.0%)
#5. Precision Metal Working: 3,418 (4.3%)
Maine
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 870 (6.9%)
#2. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 842 (6.7%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 711 (5.6%)
#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 708 (5.6%)
#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 355 (2.8%)
Maryland
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 9,808 (14.0%)
#2. Business/Commerce, General: 4,866 (7.0%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,710 (5.3%)
#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,082 (4.4%)
#5. Information Science/Studies: 2,354 (3.4%)
Massachusetts
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 6,210 (6.4%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,924 (5.1%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 4,451 (4.6%)
#4. Psychology, General: 3,804 (3.9%)
#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 3,237 (3.4%)
Michigan
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 16,114 (13.1%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 13,207 (10.7%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 6,809 (5.5%)
#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 3,899 (3.2%)
#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 3,864 (3.1%)
Minnesota
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 8,931 (11.3%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,570 (8.3%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,525 (5.7%)
#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 3,176 (4.0%)
#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 2,794 (3.5%)
Mississippi
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,601 (14.3%)
#2. Business/Commerce, General: 3,671 (7.9%)
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,506 (5.4%)
#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 2,054 (4.4%)
#5. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,512 (3.3%)
Missouri
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 14,450 (16.5%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,900 (12.4%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 5,305 (6.1%)
#4. Business/Commerce, General: 3,075 (3.5%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 2,116 (2.4%)
Montana
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 1,024 (10.6%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 726 (7.5%)
#3. Business/Commerce, General: 447 (4.6%)
#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 430 (4.5%)
#5. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 404 (4.2%)
Nebraska
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,545 (10.7%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 1,592 (6.7%)
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,456 (6.1%)
#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 763 (3.2%)
#5. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 753 (3.2%)
Nevada
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 13,751 (16.0%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 13,152 (15.3%)
#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 6,708 (7.8%)
#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 5,771 (6.7%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 3,146 (3.7%)
New Hampshire
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,047 (16.9%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 2,185 (9.1%)
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,670 (7.0%)
#4. Psychology, General: 1,562 (6.5%)
#5. Accounting and Related Services: 963 (4.0%)
New Jersey
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 19,238 (13.9%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 15,640 (11.3%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,412 (7.5%)
#4. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 6,260 (4.5%)
#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 5,264 (3.8%)
New Mexico
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 7,255 (21.4%)
#2. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 2,513 (7.4%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,669 (4.9%)
#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,493 (4.4%)
#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 1,071 (3.2%)
New York
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 23,555 (9.3%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 17,753 (7.0%)
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 12,924 (5.1%)
#4. Psychology, General: 10,390 (4.1%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 9,480 (3.7%)
North Carolina
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 17,260 (10.2%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 17,244 (10.2%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 14,075 (8.3%)
#4. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 6,256 (3.7%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 6,030 (3.6%)
North Dakota
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,091 (14.0%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 2,454 (11.2%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,378 (6.3%)
#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 1,276 (5.8%)
#5. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 1,167 (5.3%)
Ohio
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 23,988 (14.3%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,854 (6.5%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 10,561 (6.3%)
#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 7,361 (4.4%)
#5. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 5,907 (3.5%)
Oklahoma
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 4,375 (7.4%)
#2. Precision Metal Working: 3,655 (6.2%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,093 (5.2%)
#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,761 (4.6%)
#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 2,542 (4.3%)
Oregon
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 9,134 (19.5%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,298 (4.9%)
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,526 (3.3%)
#4. Psychology, General: 1,470 (3.1%)
#5. Accounting and Related Services: 1,123 (2.4%)
Pennsylvania
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 9,740 (5.8%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 9,719 (5.8%)
#3. Finance and Financial Management Services: 6,085 (3.7%)
#4. Business/Commerce, General: 5,514 (3.3%)
#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 5,276 (3.2%)
Rhode Island
#1. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 1,913 (8.3%)
#2. Culinary Arts and Related Services: 1,381 (6.0%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 1,114 (4.8%)
#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 990 (4.3%)
#5. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 973 (4.2%)
South Carolina
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 5,335 (8.1%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,133 (6.3%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,081 (6.2%)
#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 3,699 (5.6%)
#5. Business/Commerce, General: 3,687 (5.6%)
South Dakota
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,026 (9.3%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 736 (6.7%)
#3. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 378 (3.4%)
#4. Biology, General: 330 (3.0%)
#5. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 325 (2.9%)
Tennessee
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,090 (10.6%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 7,100 (7.4%)
#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 5,351 (5.6%)
#4. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 4,415 (4.6%)
#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,409 (4.6%)
Texas
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 48,320 (12.5%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 33,255 (8.6%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 29,131 (7.5%)
#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 18,450 (4.8%)
#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 12,462 (3.2%)
Utah
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 15,087 (14.9%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 12,633 (12.4%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,240 (10.1%)
#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 4,033 (4.0%)
#5. Computer and Information Sciences, General: 3,222 (3.2%)
Vermont
#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 626 (7.3%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 458 (5.4%)
#3. Psychology, General: 345 (4.0%)
#4. Natural Resources Conservation and Research: 338 (4.0%)
#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 336 (3.9%)
Virginia
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 16,442 (12.5%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 14,822 (11.2%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 9,977 (7.6%)
#4. Business/Commerce, General: 4,608 (3.5%)
#5. Psychology, General: 4,583 (3.5%)
Washington
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 19,585 (18.7%)
#2. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 7,090 (6.8%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,669 (3.5%)
#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 3,290 (3.1%)
#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,274 (3.1%)
West Virginia
#1. Business/Commerce, General: 3,741 (10.8%)
#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 3,689 (10.7%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,065 (8.9%)
#4. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 1,704 (4.9%)
#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,620 (4.7%)
Wisconsin
#1. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 7,353 (8.1%)
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 6,943 (7.7%)
#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 5,482 (6.1%)
#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 3,375 (3.7%)
#5. Accounting and Related Services: 2,766 (3.1%)
Wyoming
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 437 (6.5%)
#2. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 437 (6.5%)
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 399 (5.9%)
#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 263 (3.9%)
#5. Precision Metal Working: 262 (3.9%)
Washington D.C.
#1. Business/Commerce, General: 3,305 (9.2%)
#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,583 (4.4%)
#3. Psychology, General: 1,489 (4.2%)
#4. Political Science and Government: 1,474 (4.1%)
#5. Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Other: 1,335 (3.7%)
This story originally appeared on Best Universities and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva